Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and made to Exit DWTS

UPDATE: Jeannie Mai is about the path to recovery after undergoing surgery to get a”possibly life-threatening” health problem.

The celebrity shared a photograph from the hospital through Instagram around Nov. 2, captioning it”I’d never imagine ever needing to write it, however I left it safely from my emergency operation. I’ll be forever thankful to Dr. Nasseri who recognized my possibly life threatening condition. What started as a sore throat needed unbeknownst to me personally turned into a dangerous disease that closed 60percent of the airway and led to a throat abscess that disperse within a matter of 3 times ”

Jeannie Mai is placing her health as her Dancing With the Stars journey comes to a conclusion.

The 41-year old jelqing of this Actual, who had been competing on period 29 of this dance collection, was hospitalized because of an inflammatory condition called epiglottitis. “My doctors discovered that a wellness issue with my neck that necessitates prompt attention and operation,” Mai said in an announcement on Good Morning America on Monday, Nov. 2. “I’m heartbroken my DWTS travel must finish here”

She added,”I’ve pushed myself to new limits emotionally and emotionally, and I am quite proud of just how far we have come”

Mai, who had been partnered with DWTS expert Brandon Armstrong, additionally tells E! News that it"saddens" her she will not have the ability to continue using the contest. "The past several months have been an remarkable learning experience," she shares. "I can not thank my spouse Brandon enough to be so curious and thinking in me. In addition, I wish to thank MAI lovers who voted each single week and I need everybody in the contest that the best of luck!"