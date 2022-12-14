Jeanette Lee Net Worth: Black Widow’s Wealth!

Korean-American Jeanette Lee is a top-level pool player. Despite her pleasant personality, her pals dubbed her the Black Widow because she often wore all black to the pool hall and “ate people alive” when she arrived at the table.

The Wealth of Jeanette Lee

Beginning in 2022, Jeanette Lee will likely have a net worth of $7 million. Her career in the professional pool has been the primary source of her financial success. Moreover, she has a small income from the American Poolplayers Association leagues she participates in.

Also: Georgia Holt Net Worth: Her Bank Balance!

Origins and Childhood

On July 9, 1971, in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America, a little girl named Lee Jin-Hee entered the world and would become known as Jeanette Lee. Lee was born to Korean parents, hence she is of Korean ancestry.

In 1989, at the tender age of 18, Jeanette picked up a cue and started playing pool. As she played more, she was able to improve her skills. During the early 20th century, she was widely recognized as the top female player in the world. From 1993 through 1996, Jeanette placed second at the World Nine-Ball Championships on three separate occasions.

In fact, in 1998 Lee received the Sportsperson of the Year Award from the Women’s Professional Billiard Association. Lee took first place at a $25k women’s winner-take-all tournament in 1999. In 2003, she repeated her triumph from the previous year and took home the same Championship.

Success in One’s Profession and One’s Ascent to Stardom

For Jeanette, 2001 was the pinnacle year of her professional life. At the World Championships in 2001, she won gold for the United States. For both her and the United States, coming in the first place was a moment to celebrate. In the same year, she took on Efren Reyes, a Filipino pool player. While visiting Manila, Philippines, she and Reyes played an exhibition game of race to 13. But the score ended up being a crushing 4-13 for her defeat.

Jeanette Lee’s performance in sports has been outstanding. In her career, she has won a number of titles. She won the Empress Cup, the World Team Cup, the Skins Billiards Championship, and the International Skins Billiards Championship in 2007. She had a very productive and fruitful year in 2007. Even among the “Fans’ Top 20 Favorite Players” survey conducted by Pool & Billiard Magazine, she placed in the top five.

Also: Janet Yellen Net Worth: US Treasury Secretary’s Wealth?

Jeanette earned a place in the “Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame” in 2013 for her outstanding billiards career. Lee’s scoliosis prevents him from continuing to play pool. Since she was 13 years old, she had been struggling with this illness. She overcame the illness to become a successful business leader. That’s a phenomenal accomplishment. Lee also has to fight off ovarian cancer. She is reportedly in the fourth stage, and her prognosis is poor.

Jeanette is not only a professional player but also the owner of the American Poolplayers Association’s Tampa franchise. On the GoFundMe page, she has been just as involved. Her initiative prioritizes girls’ health and education by guaranteeing that all young women have access to quality medical treatment and higher education.

Spouse of Jeanette Lee: George Breedlove

Indeed, Jeanette Lee has tied the knot. It’s no surprise that she went with someone from her own industry for a life mate. Her pro-playing spouse, George Breedlove, is a player as well. In 1996, she and George exchanged their wedding vows.

Lee is the proud parent of four young adults: one son, and three daughters. One of her daughters is adopted, and she has a son in foster care. Surrogacy also allowed her to give birth to one of her daughters. Less than a year after having her first kid via surrogate, she found herself pregnant with her second.