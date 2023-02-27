Jean Smart ‘Is Doing Great’ Following Surgery and The ‘Hacks’ Cast Will Have ‘A Dirty Martini’ in Her Honor!

After undergoing heart surgery, Jean Smart is recovering well. The cast of Hacks updated PEOPLE on their costar, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series, on the red carpet at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Rose Abdoo said, “We just love her. We’re sending all of our love to her and she’s doing amazing.”

Johnny Sibilly, who portrays Wilson on the HBO Max black comedy, said, “We’re having a bad martini for Jean tonight.”

Mark Indelicato, one of Smart’s co-stars on the Emmy-nominated comedy series Hacks, discussed working with the 71-year-old actor.

She’s an actor’s actor, he proclaimed. It’s amazing to be on stage with her because working with her and watching her is like taking a master class, and I think the rest of us feel the same way.

Smart took to Instagram last week to update her fans on her recovery after a cardiac operation and encourage them to prioritize their own health.

In her letter, she explained that because “February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation emphasizes heart health,” she felt compelled to tell everyone that she had recently undergone a successful heart operation and was now recovering.

The actress continued, “I am blessed to have fantastic care and support from family and friends while I continue to rehabilitate.” “I’m so glad I listened to my body and saw a doctor.

Smart’s followers and fellow celebrities, such as Melissa Peterman and Sarah Rafferty, left her good wishes under the post.

One of your fans wrote, “Happy everything was successful and hoping you a rapid recovery.

Very glad to hear you’re doing well! Take care of yourself, said another.

According to Deadline, Smart’s health has halted production on season three of her HBO Max smash show Hacks while she recovers from a cardiac procedure. Smart has not commented on the situation. Midway through March, once Smart has recovered, filming is expected to resume.

