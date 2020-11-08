JB Gill coated in face by thieves

JB Gill was sprayed on the face through a”frightening” intrusion in his dwelling.

JB Gill

The JLS superstar was rushed to hospital after with an unidentified material sprayed in his head, although his wife Chloe Gill had been”threatened” having a knife, even when thieves broke in to their farmhouse.

A source told The Sun on Sunday paper:”It was a frightening episode. JB was sprayed from the face along with the gang endangered Chloe using a knife. He wished to protect their children however, the very best method to do this was to collaborate with all the gang. Police and medics rushed to your home and JB had been taken to hospital. Fortunately, he was not badly hurt and managed to depart later that afternoon.”

A spokesperson for the singer added:”The family are well and safe, having improved security”

Meanwhile, JB – that has kids Ace and Chiara together with his spouse Chloe – formerly disclosed how his house on the farm from the Kent Bridge is a”refuge to escape “.

He explained:”It had been about using a refuge to escape . I knew I wanted to become ‘gentleman farmer along with other people doing all of the job… One factor is that you’re busy all the time and regular there’s some thing to do. But although I had a supervisor in show business, if you run into a farm, then you have to keep on top of all. Thankfully Chloe is a massive support.

“If you find all the hard work, energy and commitment that goes into livestock it’s impossible to not value exactly what farmers do to be able to put food on the table. Including arable farmers, that are nurturing fields for plants which enter vegetarian and vegan products. Everybody a part of farming”