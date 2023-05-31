Who Is Jayson Tatum’s Girlfriend? Exploring His Romantic Journey in 2023!

The talented NBA player Jayson Tatum has been creating waves both on and off the court. Fans are always interested in his personal life, especially his romantic relationships, in addition to his remarkable basketball abilities. Tatum continues to win hearts in 2023, and today we explore the intricacies of his current girlfriend.

Who Is Jayson Tatum’s 2023 Girlfriend?

Currently, Jayson Tatum is dating English-American performer and songwriter Ella Mai.

The couple was spotted with Deuce in 2020, and it is believed that they began dating shortly thereafter, which is still the case to this day. We wish a happy ending for the couple.

5 Fast Facts About Ella Mai

1. Ella Mai Was Born in London, United Kingdom, and Attended High School in Queens, New York

Ella Mai was born Ella Mai Howell in London, United Kingdom, on 3 November 1994. Her mother is Jamaican and her father is Irish, but they divorced when Mai was small, and she was primarily raised by her mother, she told the Guardian. Mai has an older sibling named Miles and had a very active upbringing. Her grandmother was a minister at the Pentecostal church where she attended on Sundays.

Mai’s transfer from London to Queens, New York, when she was 12 years old, proved to be a turning point in her life. The family relocated because her mother was offered a teaching position in the United States, but Mai has expressed how difficult the transition was for her. Forbes quoted her as saying, “Being 12 and moving to a new country where I had a few family members but didn’t really know anyone was difficult.” It taught me a great deal about adaptation and helped me recognize my social assets and weaknesses.

In fact, she told the Guardian that her English dialect caused her to stand out negatively in high school. She spent her high school years in New York playing soccer, despite the fact that music and singing had been a significant part of her existence up until that point.

After completing high education at the age of 17, Mai returned to the United Kingdom. She then realized she wished to concentrate on music. She told NME, “I attended college for music and worked in retail, and that was it.” I was attempting to sort things out on my own without any supervision or assistance.

Her career brought her back to the United States, but she told Complex that her family and many of her acquaintances are still in London, so she still considers London her home. She shared, “I don’t visit as frequently as I’d like, and I miss the accessibility to the people I love, from birthdays to engagements — moments when I’d just love to be there.” “However, I do not regret the weather. At all! It is dark, gray, and gloomy compared to [Los Angeles], where the weather is mild and relaxed.”

2. Ella Mai Grew up Surrounded by Music, and Her Mother Constantly Played Jazz at Home

It’s not surprising that Mai’s upbringing played a significant role in exposing her to music; the vocalist was even named after Ella Fitzgerald due to her mother’s fondness for jazz. Mai stated that her mother always played jazz in their home, while her grandmother listened to Lauryn Hill. “There was a great deal of R&B and hip-hop influence on me,” Mai told NME. “However, there was also jazz, and because my grandparents are Jamaican, there was a lot of Reggae and Gospel, so it was a mixture of everything.”

Mai’s favored artists as a child were Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, and Alicia Keys, but she also developed a passion for performing. She told NME that she had to be the center of attention in all of her school performances. After moving to the United States, however, she retreated from the limelight.

She told Billboard that she did not volunteer to perform the national anthem until her high school graduation. She astonished and impressed everyone, which planted the germ in her mind to pursue music once more. She began writing constantly, songs about love and her general musings.

“I’ve always been singing,” she told Nylon. Since I can recall, I have been singing. I attended a performing arts school when I was younger, but I only began composing about a year and a half ago, so it’s a relatively new hobby for me. She stated that when she began composing songs, everything fell into place and she realized she had found her calling.

3. Ella Mai Started Focusing Seriously on Music After High School & Was Discovered by Mustard

Mustard discovered Mai after she posted some of her cover versions of popular songs on Instagram. The rest is history; he reached out to her and offered to transport her to Los Angeles. “I visited his page to confirm that it was him,” Mai told Billboard. I never anticipated it would have led me to where I am today.

Three EPs were released by Mai: “Time,” “Change,” and “Ready.” According to Billboard, her first EP represented the period during which she got over a previous relationship and debuted as an artist. Her second EP, titled “Change,” chronicled her move to Los Angeles for her career and her search for a new relationship. Her third EP depicted the ups and downs of her new relationship and the beginning of her tour career.

In 2018, Mai released “Elle Mai,” her debut studio album. In 2022, she released “Heart on My Sleeve” as a follow-up. Many of Mai’s compositions focus on love, and she told Okayplayer, “I’m a lover girl… People seem to believe it’s cool to be toxic and harm others, but I’m the complete opposite of that. I adore, love… My greatest activity is writing love songs.”

Mai has been nominated for several Grammy Awards and won one in 2019 for “Boo’d Up” as the Best R&B Song. Additionally, the composition was nominated for Composition of the Year. In 2020, she was nominated for Best R&B Album for her self-titled album, and in 2023, she was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Keeps on Fallin'” featuring Babyface.

Since then, Mai has stated that earning her Grammy is “one of the things I am most proud of”; however, as she has gotten older, she has placed a higher value on hearing from others that she has had an impact on them. She told NME in 2022, “I can’t think of anything better than being able to have conversations with people who tell me I’ve changed their life or a song has helped them through something.” “That’s what success means to me.”

4. Ella Mai & Jayson Tatum Have Been Linked Since 2020 but Neither Has Confirmed a Relationship

Tatum and Mai’s relationship is largely unknown to the public, and they are not Instagram official at this time. Tatum was reportedly first observed with Mai in 2019 when he attended one of her concerts just hours after a Celtics game. “That time Jayson Tatum flew from Boston to Baltimore hours after his game to see Ella Mai,” someone wrote with video footage in a now-deleted tweet.

In October 2020, SideAction reported that Mai’s Instagram Live appeared to have been filmed in Tatum’s bedroom. Tatum and Mai were seen together at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons in July 2022. Tatum and Mai were captured on video smiling as they arrived at the event together.

A few days later, SideAction reported that the two were spotted at the Coney Island concert of Travis Scott. Additionally, The Shade Room uploaded a video of the two in Coney Island.

5. Ella Mai Lives with Her French Bulldog in Los Angeles, and She Has Stated that She Enjoys Learning and Trying New Things

Currently, Mai resides in Los Angeles with her French bulldog, Thierry. According to the Guardian, because she is a fan of Arsenal Football Club, her dog is named after retired soccer sensation Thierry Henry. She informed the publication that her favorite book is Malcolm Gladwell’s “The Outliers.”

She stated that she began exercising during the pandemic and now appreciates exercising and playing tennis. “I’ve always enjoyed watching tennis, but I’ve never played myself,” she told Complex. She also stated that she is always interested in other activities besides music. She revealed, “I am extremely receptive to anything outside of music.” “I enjoy learning and trying out new activities. It’s so much joy for me.”