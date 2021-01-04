Jay Smith is Dwelling With Two-Time Mistress Following Ashley Martson Break up, Of Training course

Past yr, Ashley Martson filed to divorce Jay Smith yet once more. 3rd time’s the appeal?

So what is he up to? Living with his now two-time mistress and making positive that she believes anything that he wishes, of training course.

“Jay cheated on Ashley all over again with Kayla O’Brien,” an inside source confirms to In Touch Weekly.

“That was the closing straw that designed Ashley kick him out and file for divorce once again,” the insider shares.

The source provides: “Jay and Kayla have been alongside one another given that September.”

Kayla was Jay’s mistress ahead of, for months all through 2019, so this is no extra a shocker than the actuality that Jay cheated yet again.

“Ashley is absolutely done with him,” the insider promises.

“He’s now crashing at Kayla’s position which is not even her have and she shares,” the source specifics. “[Kayla] experienced to bring Jay about to Ashley’s to get all his stuff.”

Just past 7 days, Ashley verified that she experienced submitted for divorce from Jay — creating this her third divorce filing in the relationship.

She introduced that she and Jay experienced split in September, at 1st lying by expressing that Jay had done very little incorrect before confessing that yes, he experienced cheated once again.

Ashley filed for divorce in October, and suggests that it ought to all be taken treatment of by February … assuming that Jay symptoms. Given his record, that’s a large “if.”

“Jay attempted submitting a PFA (Security from Abuse) purchase towards Ashley immediately after she filed for divorce,” the source shares, “for the reason that that is the only way he can keep in the U.S.”

In accordance to the insider, Jay has often “feared divorce due to the fact he knows he has no eco-friendly card and can get kicked out at any time.”

The supply reveals: “The complete get finished up staying dropped by the court.”

“Jay is continue to working out of Ashley’s tattoo shop,” the insider notes.

In July, Ashley fulfilled Jay’s lifelong aspiration of acquiring his personal tattoo shop.

“She’s now hoping to get the house transferred less than his name since she lost a ton of income from it,” the source provides. Notably, a pandemic is a horrible time to get a tattoo.

Kayla O’Brien, who has now been his mistress 2 times, is insisting that Jay was totally faithful to Ashley for when.

“Ashley is quite harmful and was clearly not a match for Jay, he attempted with her, but she was definitely draining his spirit,” she insists.

“He despatched her a prolonged information of all the motives he felt he needed to stop it,” Kayla statements, “and he told her he necessary to go away and dwell in other places and did it the nicest way probable.”

“Jay is a sweetheart, she is generally seeking to make him out to be a undesirable guy,” Kayla, who of program only is familiar with Jay’s facet of issues, asserts.

“She did not leave him, he left her, and he was so mild about it,” she alleges.

“Also,” Kayla adds, “she discovered out about him and I currently being again with each other weeks immediately after their break up.”

“Her unique [social media] post about their break up did give the reality,” Kayla claims. “In her have phrases, ‘nobody cheated.’”

“She was absolutely ashamed for everybody to come across out that Jay left her, so that was why she was so fast to write-up and say it was nobody’s fault, and designed confident she could converse for the both equally of them,” she provides.

Kayla concludes: “It was her fault, and which is the bottom line. She has a whole lot of working on herself to do.” Jay definitely is aware how to have females believe that any nonsense that he feeds them, it looks.

