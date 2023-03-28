Check out Television Personality Jax Taylors Looks After Plastic Surgery

Jax Taylor is the stage name of Jason Michael Cauchi, an American actor, model, and television personality (born July 11, 1979). Before allegedly being fired in December 2020, he had appeared on the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules. He was formerly in the army, but when he was younger, he relocated to New York City to pursue modelling, staying with actor Channing Tatum. He eventually relocated to Miami and Los Angeles, where he decided to change his name from Jason to Jax due to the overabundance of Jason in the field. In addition to working with companies like Taco Bell, Trump Magazine, GQ, Abercrombie & Fitch, and JC Penny, he posed for the cover of the well-known video game Assassin’s Creed. When Jax appeared as the sexy, frequently shirtless bartender at SUR Restaurant on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff Vanderpump Rules in 2013, he shot to fame.

Jax Taylor’s plastic surgery

After sharing several photos taken at a holiday party last month, Jax Taylor is the subject of speculation about plastic surgery. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, was accused of getting too much Botox and possibly having surgery after spending Thanksgiving with his wife, Brittany Cartwright, 33, their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, 1, and their friends.

Jax faced speculation about plastic surgery and potential separation from her wife Brittany after she took their son to Kentucky in November while he stayed at their $1.9 million Los Angeles home. He and Brittany have since been spotted together on several occasions. They recently spent a family day with their son at Disneyland, as Pump Rules fans will undoubtedly have noticed.

Also Read: Debi Mazar’s Impressive Transformation After Plastic Surgery: All You Need to Know

Jax Taylor Early Life

Marie and Ronald Cauchi welcomed Taylor on July 11, 1979, in Shelby Township, Michigan. His father is Maltese, and his mother is Australian. Jenny Lynn, a sister, is his. He was raised as a Catholic, and he went to church until the age of 19. He graduated from Shelby Township, Michigan’s Eisenhower High School, in 1998. Jax went to community college and Michigan State University but left school to join the Navy. He served six months and four days in the Navy and received training at a Norfolk, Virginia, base.

Also Read: Sigourney Weaver’s Beauty Revealed: All About Her Plastic Surgery

Jax Taylor Career Foundation

Taylor worked as a model in Europe from 2002 to 2010 while residing in an apartment in Miami with four other male models, including Channing Tatum. In New York City, Taylor signed with Ford Models. He has been featured in editorials and on the covers of several magazines, including Esquire, Instinct, CosmoGirl, Trump Magazine, V Man, GQ Japan, Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, 944 Magazine, and Out.

Along with those companies, he has appeared in advertisements for Target, Macy’s, JCPenney, Old Navy, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Skechers, Paul Mitchell, AussieBum, 2(x)ist, Taco Bell, and Abercrombie & Fitch. He started modelling again in 2018 by appearing in a Jack Victor advertisement. His employment at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR and Villa Blanca eateries led to his 2013 appearance on the reality television program Vanderpump Rules, which followed the lives of the servers at SUR and Villa Blanca.

Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, a spin-off television series created by Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, chronicled the couple’s trip to Cartwright’s Kentucky hometown. Taylor and XCALIBUR BRAND collaborated in 2014 to produce the Jax Taylor by XCALIBUR BRAND shoe and sweater collection. Taylor also developed a fitness app in 2014.

Jax Taylor’s Personal Life

In 2015, he started dating Brittany Cartwright. On June 7, 2018, the couple exchanged vows in Malibu, California. On June 29, 2019, the couple got married in Kentucky. The couple announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child, due in April 2021. On April 12, 2021, a boy, Cruz Michael Cauchi, was born to them.