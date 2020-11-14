Jason Sudekis & Olivia Wilde Split Up & End Their Engagement Following Practically 10 Years Together

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis have sadly divided.

The longtime couple have opted to end their participation and amorous relationship in this moment, Folks is reporting.

“The divide occurred at the start of the calendar year,” a source near the 2 actors shared. “It has been amicable and they have transitioned into a fantastic co-parenting routine. The kids are the the center of the household’s connection.”

Jason and Olivia began dating in 2011 and Jason suggested to Olivia the next calendar year.

They discuss two children together, kid Otis, 6, and kid Daisy, age 4 ).

Before this season, Jason gushed about Olivia and the way he knew he was the man because of him.

“I only had a hunch the moment I kissed her, I was not likely to wind up kissing anyone , so that it was just like I needed to be cautious with this,” he explained.

Jason and Olivia were seen with a enjoyable shore afternoon together in Malibu only a couple of months past.

15+ images of Jason Sudekis and Olivia Wilde throughout the decades…