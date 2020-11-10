Jason Momoa Was ‘Completely in Debt’ After ‘Game of Thrones’

Jason Momoa is revealing that he and his family were “starving” after his character was killed off of Game of Thrones in 2011, before the show became a mega-hit.

After Khal Drogo’s exit from the show, the 41-year-old “spent several years struggling to pay the bills” at his home with Lisa Bonet and their kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” Jason told InStyle. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Things improved for him when he was cast in 2016′s Justice League and subsequently, Aquaman.

Meanwhile, Jason just revealed that the situation on the set of Justice League was not great for the cast.