Jason Momoa Reflects Being a Dad Without Growing Up With These in Home

Jason Momoa is representing on fatherhood.

The 41-year old Game of Thrones celebrity opened in a meeting using InStyle about Tuesday (November 10).

Throughout this interview, Jason opened about what it’s meant for him to grow up with no father in the home, and the way it changed his relationship 12-year old boy Wolf.

“I did not understand what it requires to be a daddy. And I really don’t need to just inform my son’Because I said ‘ I truly need to join, and that I need him to be more open and vulnerable.”

He shares kid Lola, 13, with Lisa Bonet.

He talked about his previous career, and disclosed he and his household were”hungry” after his character was murdered of Game of Thrones at 2011 prior to the series became a hit. Learn exactly what happened…