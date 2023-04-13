From Rock Star to Entrepreneur: Jason Everman’s Net Worth Revealed

Jason Mark Everman (born October 16, 1967) is an American musician and soldier who has played the guitar with Nirvana, Mind Funk, and Soundgarden, as well as bass in OLD. He later served in the United States Army as an Army Ranger and Green Beret in Iraq and Afghanistan. As of May 2017, Everman is a member of the military veteran band Silence and Light. Jason Mark Everman (born October 16, 1967) is a musician and soldier from the United States who has played the guitar with Nirvana, Mind Funk, and Soundgarden, as well as bass in OLD. He later joined the United States Army and served as an Army Ranger and Green Beret in Iraq and Afghanistan. Everman is a military veteran band Silence and Light member as of May 2017.

Jason Everman’s Net Worth

Jason Everman Early Life

When asked about his birthplace, Everman told The New York Times Magazine in 2013, “My birth certificate says Kodiak, but I’m pretty sure it was Ouzinkie, where my parents lived in a two-room cabin with a pet ocelot named Kia.” As guitarist and writer Clay Tarver put it, his parents had moved to Spruce Island to “get back to nature,” but their marriage had not “worked out.”

When Jason was a toddler, his mother left with him, moved to Washington, and remarried a former Navy serviceman; the family eventually settled in Poulsbo, across Puget Sound from Seattle. Jason and I learned to walk on eggshells and to care for ourselves honestly.” His grandmother put him in therapy to deal with his emotional issues after he and a friend blew up a toilet with an M-80 firecracker.

Everman began playing the guitar during therapy sessions; he first picked up one of the guitars the therapist kept around his office, and the therapist then decided to play with him in the hopes of helping him open up. During his high school years, he played in several bands. He also reconnected with his biological father. Before joining Nirvana, he was a member of a local band called Stonecrow, which included future Nirvana drummer Chad Channing.

Jason’s Career Foundation

Everman joined Nirvana as a second guitarist in February 1989. He is credited as the second guitarist on Nirvana’s Bleach and appears on the cover but did not play on any of the songs. Everman is no longer credited on the 2009 remastered edition of Bleach, but he can still be seen on the front cover and is thanked in the booklet.

Everman toured with Nirvana in support of Bleach during the summer of 1989. On Trust No-One, an unofficial release of a live performance in Boston, he can be heard playing the guitar. Cobain had broken his guitar the night before, so he only sang and let Everman play the guitar.