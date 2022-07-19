Jason Cundy Net Worth: Journey of This Celebrity from Bottom to Top!

Jason Cundy is an English former professional footballer and talkSPORT radio commentator. He was a defender who spent time in the Premier League with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Cundy also played for Crystal Palace, Bristol City, Ipswich Town, and Portsmouth in the Football League. He earned three England U21 caps, scoring once.

Biography of Jason Cundy

Cundy played for Chelsea (1988-92, 41 league appearances), Tottenham Hotspur (loan in 1992, 1992 – November 96, with 28 games), Crystal Palace (one month loan, 1995), Bristol City (another 30-day loan, 1996), Ipswich Town (after a loan, November 1996-99), and Portsmouth during his career. After scoring their own goal on the same day in 1998, schoolboy Jason Hardy was named after him. Both are usually thought to be of Australian descent.

According to Net Worth Post, Jason is worth approximately $7 million, which corresponds to approximately £5.4 million. The iconic face can thank his prior football career and television gigs for this. He was a defender for Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Ipswich Town during his career.

Career

Cundy is most known for his “freak” goal against Ipswich Town in a Premiership match for Tottenham in 1992-93. He slipped and managed a wind-assisted effort that flew over ‘keeper Craig Forrest and into the back of the net while attempting to kick the ball 40 yards from goal. The goal was broadcast live on Sky Sports and gave Spurs a 1-0 lead in a 1-1 draw.

He was forced to retire in 2000 owing to a knee injury and afterward became a talkSPORT presenter, frequently appearing on Football First with Ian Danter and Alvin Martin. He also co-hosted Evening Kick-Off on occasion, filling in for any permanent member, and was a regular presenter/pundit on Chelsea TV.

On weeknights, Jason Cundy co-hosts Andy Goldstein’s Sports Bar with Andy Goldstein and Jamie O’Hara. Cundy is well-known for his nightly feature ‘Wheel Of Cundy,’ in which he narrates a story of a footballer, sometimes named and sometimes anonymous, with whom he has played during his career.

Wife

Jason Cundy is married to his second wife Hannah Pedley; they married in June 2015. His wife is a mezzo-soprano, and the couple has a son. From 1994 to 2012, he was married to his first wife, Lizzie Miller, and they had a son, Joshua Cundy. Despite the disease, Michael and Lizzie welcomed a second son, James Cundy, in May 2000. He divorced Lizzie in December 2012 after they split in 2010.

When Will He Make an Appearance on All New Monty 2019?

Jason has been confirmed to join the cast of All New Monty: Who Bares Wins. Among others joining him will be Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, and snooker champion Willie Thorne.

Following them will be a women’s version led by Victoria Derbyshire and Coleen Nolan, who stripped down in 2018. In both shows, our favorite celebrities will strip naked to emphasize the necessity of monitoring intimate body areas for signs of cancer.

The two 90-minute episodes will air on ITV over two evenings, although no date has been announced. It will most likely take place in March 2019.

