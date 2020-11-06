Jared Padalecki reboot teaser moseys online

Howdy there, pardners. The CW today released a brief teaser for its upcoming reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger starring Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki. “For a long time I chose duty over family, until one day that wasn’t an option,” Padalecki’s character says in the video, which features a tossed coin transforming into a ring, then a poker chip, and then finally, into a lawmen’s badge that comes to bury itself in a hard surface.

In addition to his starring role, Padalecki will also executive produce alongside Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon) and Anna Fricke (Wayward Pines, Being Human). According to reports, the reboot will see Walker taking on a new female partner, for a series that will explore morality, family, and the act of rediscovering our lost common ground. At the center of the series is Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit. Our broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case – only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home. In a nod to the original series, Walker and his new partner — one of the only women in Texas Rangers’ history — are the modern-day heroes our world needs, following their own moral code to fight for what’s right, regardless of the rules.

Padalecki recently completed work on the series finale of Supernatural. The long-awaited end to the fan-favorite series doesn’t air for another two weeks, but members of the SPNFamily are already in shambles at the thought of saying goodbye. With Supernatural behind him, Walker is Padalecki’s first major project after fighting hordes of demons, angels, and even God. I’d say that he’s earned a bit of rest, but I have a feeling that the varments that occupy his new gig will keep him plenty busy.

Walker, Texas Ranger is scheduled to ride on The CW in January 2021, courtesy of the network’s Thursday night 8/7c time slot.

You can check out the official description for the series below:

WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Valor”), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. WALKER is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.