Jared Kushner Dragged By Twitter Over Remarks Concerning The Black Community

October 28, 2020
1 Min Read
Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump, confronted backlash online following a meeting with Fox News went viral as a result of his controversial opinions regarding the Dark area.

“One thing we have seen in lots of the Black community, that is largely Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies will be the policies which may help individuals break from the issues they’re whining about,” he said, ” Trump’s Platinum program. “But he can not desire them to achieve success over they need to be prosperous.”

After the backlash,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hurried to Kushner’s help, asserting that his words had been taken out of context.

“From criminal justice reform and document HBCU financing to document non black unemployment and document high income gains, there’s no denying that President Trump realized what Democrats simply spoke about,” she explained in a declaration.

Here is how Twitter responded to Kushner’s remarks:

