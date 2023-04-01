Jared Dopbre’s Net Worth: The Secrets to His Financial Prosperity

The founder and CEO of a private interactive company, Future Ads, is an American tech entrepreneur named Jared Pobre. His business quickly began to generate significant profits. The millionaire businessman gained notoriety when he began dating Stacy Keibler, a former WWE wrestler who was getting over her breakup with American actor George Clooney. Jared Pobtre, 43, is a contentedly wed husband. He wed Stacy Keibler, a former cheerleader who is also an American actress, dancer, and model. On March 8, 2014, they were married on a private beach in Mexico. Additionally, the couple had a committed relationship before getting hitched.

Jared Pobre Net Worth

An American technology entrepreneur named Jared Pobre has a 200 million dollar fortune. Pobre is a successful businessman in his own right, but the general public probably knows him best as the husband of former WWE star Stacy Keibler. In contrast to his wife, Jared seems to prefer a quiet life and avoids the spotlight the majority of the time. His appointment as CEO of Future Ads, a business he also founded that specializes in online marketing and monetization, is likely his most significant accomplishment to date regarding his professional career.

He previously increased his income by serving as the senior media buyer and director of business development for internet companies like Local.com and Autobytel.com, respectively. Jared and his stunning wife, Stacy Keibler, live a lavish, affluent lifestyle. She was a former wrestler for WWE and had a total net worth of $6 million. Her professional life took a new turn when she won a dance competition for a spot in the WWE Nitro Girls lineup and $10,000. She earned a good living thanks to her successful wrestling career.

Also Read: Inside Larry Kudlow’s Net Worth: A Closer Look to His Wealth

Jared Pobre Early Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Pobre (@jaredpobre)

On February 22, 1975, in Orange County, California, Jared Pobre was born. After high school, he attended the University of Southern California and earned a B.S. in business. In 1999, he finally received his degree from the University of Southern California.

He gained notoriety when, in early March 2014, he secretly wed Stacy Keibler, George Clooney’s ex-girlfriend, in Mexico. Longtime friends who got hitched six months after starting to date. Together, they have two children: a son born in 2018 and a daughter born in 2014.

Also Read: From Actress to Real Estate: Look out Ellen Pompeo’s Net Worth

Jared Pobre Married to Wrestling Star

He gained notoriety when, in early March 2014, he secretly wed Stacy Keibler, George Clooney’s ex-girlfriend, in Mexico. Longtime friends who got hitched six months after starting to date. Together, they have two children: a son born in 2018 and a daughter born in 2014.

The couple has a beautiful daughter named Ava Grace, to who they have already become parents. Adding a new family member on August 20, 2014, brought them great joy. This year, the criminal partners plan to welcome a new child. Although the couple has not yet made the pregnancy’s news public, Jared was seen dining with his former wrestler wife on May 25 at Avra in Beverly Hills. That evening, Stacy proudly flaunted her growing baby bump.

After leaving WWE, Stacy lives a quiet life with her businessman husband. However, she spent years in the spotlight due to her previous relationship with American actor George Clooney. Their relationship lasted from 2011 to 2013.

Jared Pobre’s Real Estate

Jared and Stacy sold Gary Gilbert, a movie producer, their eight-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion for $26.5 million in October 2018. Along with his brother Dan Gilbert, Gilbert is a co-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team. Jared and Stacy initially purchased the home for $20.5 million in 2014. The eight-bedroom house has modernized additions, like a screening room, entertainment area, and 1930s-era details. The walnut-panelled library and wine cellar are additional highlights.

Jared also sold a mansion in Newport Beach, California, which he owned in 2014 for $8.8 million. In 2017, Jared and Stacy listed a Beverly Hills home for $18.25 million. In 2012, Pobre initially paid $11 million for this house. Around this time, the Pobre family moved to Jackson, Wyoming, where they could concentrate on their family.