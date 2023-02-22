What Was Jansen Panettiere’s Net Worth Before His Death?

Hayden Panettiere has been an actor and a social activist since she was a small child. In the early 2000s, she became well-known for her parts in Remember the Titans and Ice Princess. Hayden did well as an adult actor, getting lead roles on TV shows Heroes and Nashville.

In recent years, though, the New Yorker’s personal life has gotten more attention than her work.

In 2022, Hayden talked about how she had been drinking and using drugs for a long time. She talked about how her addictions changed her relationship with her ex-husband, Wladimir Klitschko, and their daughter, Kaya, in a number of interviews. Hayden is also still sad about the death of her only brother, Jansen Panettiere.

Jansen was 28 years old when he was found dead in his apartment in February 2023. He was an actor and a graffiti artist. Here’s what we know about what killed Jansen.

Jansen Panettiere’s Net Worth At The Time He Died

Jansen Panettiere had a net worth of about $3 million before he died. He became wealthy through his work as an actor.

Jansen Panettiere made money in other ways.

Name Jansen Panettiere Profession American Actor Date of Birth 25 September 1994 Age 28 years old Height 5’7″ (173 cm) Net Worth $3 Million

Jansen Panettiere Left His Family and His Girlfriend, Catherine Michie

Jansen is Hayden’s brother is the youngest. Their mother, Lesley Vogel, who used to be on soap operas, raised the kids. Jansen was also dating Catherine Michie before he died, according to his Instagram.

Jansen’s girlfriend is said to be a New York-based ICU nurse. There are several pictures of the couple on Jansen’s Instagram, including one from January 2023 that looks like it was taken in a photo booth. Jansen also took a picture of Catherine standing next to one of his works of art two days before he died.

Like Jansen, Catherine has several pictures of them on her account, as well as a post she wrote to him the day after he died that was full of love.

Catherine wrote under pictures of her and Jansen, “Jansen, I’ve only known you for a year, but you’ve become my best friend and biggest fan.” “I’ll never forget the first time I saw your face and the first things you said to me. Words can’t describe how much it hurts to know I’ll never hear you laugh again.”

She continued, “I hope you find peace, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me the most. Because of you, the world is better. I’m sure we’ll paint again together someday. Your sugarpop will always be me. Someone please wake me up and tell me I’m dreaming. Love you, Bubbles.”

What Is Jansen Panettiere’s Cause of Death?

The Daily Mail says that Jansen’s body was found at his home in Nyack, New York, on February 19, 2023. As of this writing, the public doesn’t know what killed Jansen. But TMZ said that there was no foul play involved.

Jansen’s cause of death is unknown, but he was always open about his struggles with mental health. He wrote on his website that after moving to L.A. to become an actor like Hayden, he was “riddled with terrible anxiety and depression.”

Jansen quit acting in the end and moved to Palisades, New York, near Hayden’s hometown. There, he focused on his graffiti art. Even though he found a new interest, sources say Jansen had a hard time before he died.

“His career had been rough lately, and he was being pulled in so many different directions,” a source told The Daily Mail.

