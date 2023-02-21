Tragic Death Of Jansen Panettiere At The Age Of 28! All You Need To Know

Jansen Rayne Panettiere was an American actress who lived from September 25, 1994, until February 19, 2023. His film credits include The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, The Perfect Game, Ice Age: The Meltdown, The Martial Arts Child, and How High 2. Hayden Panettiere is his older sister. Panettiere was born on September 25, 1994, in Palisades, New York, to former soap opera actress Lesley R. Vogel and fire department lieutenant Alan Lee””Ski”” Panettiere.

Jansen’s career

According to a family member, actress Hayden Panettiere’s younger brother died over the weekend in New York. The cause of death for the Nickelodeon star has not been revealed, but law enforcement does not suspect foul play, according to TMZ. According to an informant with The US Sun, the incident occurred at his apartment in upstate New York.

Jansen uploaded a farewell shot of himself with a friend as they spray-painted a stone facade in the woods in Nyack, New York, two weeks before his death.

Also Read: Investigating Jo MersaMarley’ss Tragic Death: Define Cause Of Death

Jansen Panettiere provided voices for children’s films, including Ice Age and Blues Clues. Jansen played Shovelmouth Boy in Ice Age and Periwinkle in Blues Clues. “Oh dear, never know the guy, but it’s deplorable he’s gone, and periwinkle was a favourite blues clues character for me,” one fan remarked on Twitter. Despite not receiving the same prominence as his sister Hayden Panettiere during his acting career, Jansen appeared in many films.

Also Read: Tragic Death Of David Hollis At 47: Find Out The Cause Of Death

Jansen’s GoFoundMe paint supplies

On March 26, 2020, Jansen Panettiere launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $1,500 target to purchase art supplies. “I’m a 25-year-old struggling and starving painter,” he wrote. I’m rough around the edges, yet I have stars in my eyes. I adore painting more than anything else on the planet. I’m a painter.

I’ve never felt so solid and confident about anything before. Art is my therapy, saving my life several times.” “I would”b” happy if I could get some help with art supplies like paint, paintbrushes, canvases, wood for frames, publishing my website, and finding a place for my first art opening!” he added” Anybody who shows me support will receive a free painting!” Jansen e”eventually met his goal and raised $2,125.

Jansen’s family

Lesley Vogel and Alan “Skip” Panettiere’s children are Jansen and Hayden. Because acting runs in the family, both children follow in their mother’s footsteps. Lesley is a Louisville actress, and Skip is the captain of his local fire department. The couple married on April 16, 1956, and were divorced in April 2016. Among Lesley’s cinematic credits are Naomi, Ely’s No Kiss List, Sister Sensei, and Love.

Jansen’s relationship with sister

Hayden Panettiere rose to prominence after starring in the NBC superhero series Heroes and the ABC soap Nashville. She started acting as Sarah Roberts on the ABC soap drama One Life to Live from 1994 until 1997. She made her film debut as a voice actress in the blockbuster animated feature A Bug’s Life.

Hayden and Jansen stayed close until his death, with Hayden posting a touching snapshot of the couple just a month before his death. Back in 2007, the siblings discussed their connection with TV Guide. The word on the street is that a new movie is in the works. “An inspiration,” Jansen responded.