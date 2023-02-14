Exploring Jannero Pargo’s Impressive Net Worth: From NBA Success to Business Ventures

Since he was a little child, Jannero Pargo has been devoted to basketball and has pursued his ambition to play professionally. In addition to becoming a productive player, Pargo spent several years coaching teams including the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Windy City Bulls.

Pargo was known for his performances in the National Basketball Association (NBA), where he played as both a point guard and a shooting guard.

Pargo participated in college basketball, like the majority of other players, and represented Neosho County CC and Arkansas.

After graduating from college, Pargo joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. In 2002, his basketball career began to flourish.

Jannero Pargo’s Net Worth

Basketball player Jannero Pargo has a $3.50 million fortune. Jannero Pargo was born on October 22, 1979, in Chicago. Guard made his NBA debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2002–03 season before playing for a number of different teams, such as the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, in the following years.

Before Fame

On October 22, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois, Jannero Brown and Charlie Mae Pargo had a son named Jannero. I’m not sure how well he gets along with his father, but he uses his mother’s last name and gets along well with her.

Kizzy Pargo, Pargo’s older sister, and Jeremy Pargo, Pargo’s younger brother, are Pargo’s closest family members. There aren’t many specifics concerning his connection with his brothers, but given the similarity of their careers, we can only presume that it was a nice one.

His brother, Jeremy Pargo, is a professional basketball player who competes for clubs like Zhejiang Lion of the Chinese Basketball Association. Following one’s passion and pursuing one’s aspirations might ultimately lead to great satisfaction as Pargo did.

Basketball was a passion and a source of attachment for Jannero at a young age. He would even occasionally wait for opportunities to play basketball.

After graduating from college, he had the option to make his love his job, and he did not pass up the chance to play in the NBA.

Jannero Pargo’s Career

In the same year that he was chosen in the NBA draught in 2002, Jannero also agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Professional play’s early stages were not as favorable as he had anticipated. In his debut season, Pargo averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 assists per game, although he also had a few bad performances.

He changed teams several times throughout the first several years, which was challenging. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors after 13 games in the first season but shortly decided to retire.

When he signed up with the Chicago Bulls, his professional basketball career really got off. He played 13 games for them, averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds.

He was well-known for playing the positions of pointing guard and shooting guard and excelled in play-offs in particular.

When he played for the New Orleans Pelicans, this performance was insufficient to overcome the San Antonio Spurs in the semifinal. Prior to ending his playing career, Pargo was a player for several different organizations.

He participated in basketball between 2010 and 2017 with groups like the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Oklahoma City Blue.

His basketball career saw several ups and downs, particularly after he signed a deal with the European squad, which fell apart as a result of money problems.

He sought up coaching chances after ending his playing career, and the Portland Trailblazers hired him as their assistant coach.

Jannero Pargo’s family

Laquisha Pargo, also known as Malaysia, and Jannero Pargo wed in 2006; however, they divorced in 2014 after eight years of marriage.

The famous television program Basketball Wives, which profiles the wives of several basketball players, starring American television personality Malaysia Pargo.

Although Laquisha’s acting profession is what she is most known for, she is also a businessman, an entrepreneur, and a jewelry designer.

When they were each 22 years old, Jannero and Malaysia first met at a party in Los Angeles when they were both 23. After many meetings, the pair decided to get romantically involved.

After being associated with Jannero, Malaysia began to acquire popularity and greater prominence. Her jewelry company, Three Beats Jewelry, had just been introduced before then.

She was asked to take part in the “Basketball Wives LA” program after being married to Pargo and quickly became well-known for her kind and approachable nature.

The twins Jayden and Jayla Pargo, as well as Jannero Pargo Jr., are the couple’s three children.

The former couple lived together from 2006 to 2014, and after two years and several court appearances, their divorce was granted.

However, Malaysia requested a very pricey divorce and has a claim to 50% of Jannero’s NBA pension.

As of the right moment, Malaysia is rumored to be dating rapper O.T. Onasis, while Jannero is single and volunteering his time as a basketball assistant coach.

Additionally, the two will divide legal custody of their kids.

Controversies

Malaysia, Pargo’s wife, requested a divorce from him at the LA County Superior Court on grounds of marital incompatibility.

Malaysia, however, eventually admitted that the divorce was the result of a scandal involving adultery. Pargo allegedly had a liaison with another lady, according to rumors. The reports weren’t ever verified.

Since Malaysia decisively won the lawsuit and requested an expensive divorce, Jannero paid a large price for the divorce. She also receives monthly payments of $15,380 and $7,500 for child and spousal support, respectively.

When Jannero tweeted, “Once a decent lady has gone bad, she’s gone forever,” and Malaysia replied, “Don’t worry, I’m not f*** up about it, At All. Continue, and God bless.” the ex-couple got into a heated argument on their social media account.

Pargo and his wife filed for divorce, and one of the grounds for the divorce was suspicions that he was gay. These rumors haven’t been proven, though.