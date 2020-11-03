Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor snapped jetting Away by Town

Janhvi Kapoor’s last Movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was Valued by the Crowd in Addition to the critics.

The actress’ performance in the movie was remarkable to say the very least. Janhvi has some huge projects inside her kitty such as Dostana two, Takht and Roofi Afzanaand the near future seems bright for the celebrity. Janhvi who was seldom spotted these months throughout the pandemic, eventually stepped out now along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor. The trio has been clicked in the airport, then jetting away by town.

Janhvi aced her luggage seem because she wore a set of jet-black lowers having a white crop top and an oversize sweatshirt above it. The celebrity happily posed for the paparazzi because she forced her way to the airport beneath the press frenzy. Take a Look at the images in the place under…