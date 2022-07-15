Janhvi Kapoor Dating: Check All the Latest Updates in 2022

Janhvi Kapoor (born 6 March 1997) is an Indian cinema actress who works primarily in Hindi. Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, she made her acting debut in 2018 with the commercially successful love drama Dhadak. Kapoor was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance as the titular aviator in the biography Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020).

Early Years

On March 6, 1997, Janhvi Kapoor was born. Her father is Boney Kapoor, the late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor’s son and the founder of Anil Kapoor Films. Sridevi, a Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema actress, is her mother. She is the niece of Anil and Sanjay Kapoor, both actors. From her father’s first marriage, she has one younger sister, Khushi, and two half-siblings, actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Kapoor’s mother died of accidental drowning in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates when she was 21 years old.

Kapoor attended Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California before making her film debut.

Karan’s Coffee:

Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya was Sara Ali Khan’s boyfriend in the past, according to sources and rumors. While speaking to a media outlet before, the Bollywood actress was confirmed to be in a relationship with him. She stated, “He’s the only guy I’ve ever dated. I’ve never had another boyfriend in my life.” She further stated that Veer’s departure did not “break her heart.” Before Sara made her Bollywood breakthrough with Kedarnath, the two dated. Photos of them also appeared on the Internet in 2016.

According to reports, Veer, 28, relocated to Dubai for higher studies. He enjoys music and hopes to make a profession out of it. He has also contributed by writing music for films and online series, and he has worked with famous production companies.

Karan Johar Reveals that Sara and Janhvi Once Dated Two Brothers.

On the July 14 edition of Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor captivated us with open conversations and explosive revelations. During a conversation with the prominent ladies of Bollywood, Karan Johar disclosed that Sara and Janhvi formerly dated two brothers. He stated, “I’m going back in time to before the pandemic. I’m not sure what level of friendship you have today, but I don’t recall any. I recall you both dating brothers in the past.”

Sara and Janhvi were caught aback and asked each other if they had anticipated these questions. Karan went on to say, “It was the past, I mean. You were both involved with two brothers. And the three of us have one thing in common: we used to live in the same building.”

Fans went investigating, and the best estimate is that the brothers’ names were Veer and Shikhar Pahariya. The two are the grandsons of Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

