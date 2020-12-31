Jane Garvey hosts last Woman’s Hour in advance of new BBC job interview collection in New Yr

The broadcaster’s previous programme highlighted stories of delivery, death, lengthy Covid and the “everyday grind of normal life”.

Garvey explained to listeners: “I have learnt so substantially about the social background and about women’s lives.

“The horrible truth of the matter is that when I came to Woman’s Hour, I realized about feminism and I was a feminist but I’m not sure I actually noticed … I’d desired to be a radio presenter and I’d develop into a radio presenter and so I’d believe, ‘What are folks complaining about?’”

But she included: “During the class of these cataclysmic several years on Woman’s Hour, I have learnt that truly, for all kinds of good reasons, ladies have to be that little bit improved, we have to try out tougher (than guys), it’s heading to be a little bit harder for us.”

Garvey, who admitted she was "going a little bit wobbly" as she signed off the programme, mentioned: "Genuinely, this has been just one of the toughest selections of my daily life.

“The explanation I’m likely is for the reason that I could have stayed.“I at times believe the most difficult thing is to transform when it is the past factor you want to do but likely the very best issue to do.”

But she said transform is the “best thing” for the programme which was introduced by a guy when it first aired.

“It’s not just a radio programme. It is one of ‘the’ radio programmes and I’ve experienced a prospect to do it,” she claimed. “The programme demands to shift on and now it can.”

Garvey, who will host her possess “high-profile” job interview sequence on BBC Radio 4 in April, mentioned she will “forever be acknowledged as a former presenter of Woman’s Hour”.

“That, as significantly as I’m concerned is certainly good, I’ll settle with that,” she extra.

The new collection claims interviews of folks with “extraordinary tales and encounters to notify from throughout the UK”.

Garvey's podcast with Fi Glover – Fortunately… with Fi and Jane – will also turn out to be portion of the Radio 4 broadcast schedule from January.

Her departure arrives following Dame Jenni, 70, remaining the BBC Radio 4 programme earlier in October.