Entertainment

Jana Kramer Talks’A Welcome Home Christmas’, And: Can She Cook Throughout the Holidays?

November 4, 2020
1 Min Read
Jana Kramer Talks ‘A Welcome Home Christmas’, Plus: Does She Cook During the Holidays?

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers talked with”Extra” Special Correspondent Jana Kramer because she encouraged her new Lifetime movie”A Welcome Home Christmas.”

If asked who will do the cooking inside her family throughout the vacations, Jana shared,”I’m the worst. I advised [husband] Michael [Caussin]I had been like if we’d have gotten sick, we’d have for certain return together through quarantine because we’d have been hungry. Who’d have fed us”

“A Welcome Home Christmas” airs Saturday, November 7.

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment