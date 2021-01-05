Jana Kramer Says Daughter Jolie ‘Got Into a White SUV’ at Park

So frightening. Jana Kramer talked to her 4-calendar year-outdated daughter, Jolie, about strangers adhering to a frightening park experience.

“Jolie fulfilled a sweet small woman and they begun working all-around,” the A person Tree Hill alum, 37, captioned a Monday, January 4, Instagram post. “I look at my children like hawks, but Jolie was jogging around in the engage in household so it was hard at instances to see her. Needless to say, I normally experienced a watch on her. And then I went down the slide with [my son], Jace, again and I observed Jolie functioning all over once again with her sweet buddy.”

Even though the actress’ spouse, Mike Caussin, “was also patrolling” at the time, the pair dropped sight of Jolie.

“The subsequent moment, a lady walked up to me and explained, ‘Your daughter just obtained into a white SUV,’” the “Beautiful Lies” singer went on to write. “My coronary heart went straight to my intestine and I said, ‘WHAT?!!!’ I instantly ran as rapid as I could to the parking great deal the place I then observed Jolie and the very little female coming around the back of the auto. … The tiny girl’s mother was in automobile. I clung to Jolie so brief and caught my breath and experimented with to flip off all the ‘what if’s’ going by means of my brain.”

After the “eye-opening experience,” the Michigan native warned other mother and father to be “super present” with their youngsters and to warn them about conversing to strangers.

“I never experienced the communicate with Jolie,” Kramer spelled out. “I assume I predicted her to know she can not depart devoid of Mommy or Daddy and plus, I was usually watching. I’m grateful we experienced the speak now.”

Bachelor‘s Jamie Otis thanked the Dancing With the Stars alum for sharing her story, including, “I’ve in no way experienced the converse with my daughter, [Henley], but I’m definitely going to now! So glad everything is Okay.”

Kramer and Caussin, 33, welcomed Jolie in 2016. Jace, now 2, arrived two several years later on, and the pair are taking into consideration owning a third youngster regardless of the athlete’s April 2019 vasectomy.

“We talked about probably me not carrying because if we experienced one particular shot at it, my overall body is perhaps not the most effective body to carry it,” the place singer claimed all through a “Whine Down” podcast episode past month, highlighting her past miscarriages and hyperemesis gravidarum. “We have an appointment. We’re just weighing options.”

She and the previous expert football participant wed in 2015 in Virginia. Following a 2016 cheating scandal, Caussin sought remedy for his sexual intercourse addiction and renewed his vows to Kramer in a 2017 ceremony in Hawaii.

