Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin Mark ‘Most Sober Year’ Amid Intercourse Addiction

A thing to celebrate. Mike Caussin marked a big milestone in his battle with sexual intercourse dependancy — and thanked Jana Kramer for still remaining by his facet even with some of the darker times.

“As an addict I carry a lot of shame. Others who share a related illness can relate. We almost never like to converse about it let by itself accept it,” the former NFL athlete, 33, wrote in a thoughtful post shared to his wife’s Instagram account on Monday, December 28. “But this Thursday I rejoice the most sober yr of my complete everyday living. I have had my stumbles and falls above the final 4 a long time in this application but this yr has at last been unique.”

Caussin acknowledged that the strides he’s made in the earlier 12 months wouldn’t have been possible “without last but not least permitting myself to lean into many others, lean into my spouse and lean into God.” When he did not intend to generate “attention, sympathy or congrats,” the Virginia native hoped to “express humility” about his struggles and be a supply of support for some others going by means of a related fight.

“As human beings and specially as guys we can master to be susceptible, we can enable many others to enable us when we require it,” Caussin wrote. “So, maybe heading into this new calendar year we can all lean into each other a little bit much more. It is our option no matter whether we want to are living divided or jointly. So, offered that option, why would you want to be divided? We are all different and that’s what will make us the respiratory miracles we are. Let’s pick out to embrace that in 2021.”

The retired tight conclude and Kramer, 37, married in Might 2015 and welcomed their initially child, daughter Jolie, a few months later on. The duo separated in September 2016 following Us Weekly broke the information that Caussin experienced cheated. All through their time aside, the athlete been given treatment method for his intercourse addiction. They later reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017 just before welcoming their son, Jace, in November 2018.

In March 2019, the “Why You Wanna” songstress discovered that her partner suffered a “massive” relapse in his dependancy the year ahead of. Throughout an episode of their “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer clarified that while Caussin “wasn’t bodily out of the marriage” in this certain instance, he still did “something he should really not have done” that “could have been dreadful.”

The drama didn’t quit there for the pair. Earlier this yr, the 1 Tree Hill alum received a DM on social media boasting that Caussin had when once more been unfaithful.

“The rationale why it caught me off guard was mainly because the pretty first time I found out Mike cheated on me was by a DM,” Kramer stated on her podcast in Oct. “I think — I explained to my therapist this — I virtually have this weird PTSD exactly where I go by way of my DMs, pretty much hunting to see if the truth is gonna prevail in the DM again. I have this anxiety when I go via my DMs. … The actually sucky issue about it is that my default can not go to ‘There’s no way.’ Which is in which it hurts the most, in which I just can’t just go, ‘I have faith in him 1000 %. He would by no means do that.’”

At the time, Caussin admitted that he was “crushed” that Kramer could not discover a way to have confidence in that he’d enhanced.

“It sucks that I have carried out what I’ve carried out in the past to produce that in a partnership suitable now,” he stated. “My hope is that many years down the line, if one thing like this occurred once again, she’d be ready to bring it to me and we’d just about be capable to, like, giggle about it mainly because there is that considerably trust in the bank. But I didn’t fault her at all for questioning me for even now hoping to figure these items out.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Very hot Hollywood as every single week the editors of Us split down the best entertainment news tales!

