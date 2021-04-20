Jana Duggar’s Florida Rendezvous With Stephen Wissmann Exposed!

At this point, there’s pretty much no doubt that Jana Duggar is being courted by Stephen Wissmann.

And yet, the couple persists in keeping their relationship a secret.

No one is quite sure why these two don’t want anyone to know that they’re dating.

But for whatever reason, Jana and Stephen are going to great lengths to keep things on the DL.

Wissmann lives in Nebraska, where he helps run his family’s business, which means that he and Jana often have to go to great lengths to meet up in secret.

This week, Jana made a journey to Florida to attend an airshow.

“Having fun at the Sun ‘n Fun airshow in Florida!” she captioned one photo.

Before she returned to Arkansas, she posted a masked selfie (below) announcing that she was on her way home.

“Had a great time in Florida! Headed home now,” she wrote alongside the pic.

So, does Jana expect fans to believe that she flew to Florida by herself during a pandemic simply because she felt like taking in an airshow?

Jim Bob doesn’t allow his daughters to travel without a chaperone, so it seems unlikely that Jana would violate his rules simply to satisfy her love of aviation.

It seems that Jana wants people to think she made the trip for the sake of her twin brother, John David, who is a pilot and appears to have taken part in the weekend’s pageantry.

But she’s never shown quite that much interest in John David’s hobby before, and he was already joined in Florida by his wife, Abbie Burnett.

No, what seems much more likely is that Stephen was in some way involved in the air show, and Jana made the trip in order to spend time with him.

Not surprisingly, the folks in the always-amusing r/DuggarSnark subreddit were quick to call out this connection.

“I wonder if Stephen-I-am-a-pilot-Wissmann was there too? Nothing like double dating with your twin & his wife & child,” one person wrote.

“I was just thinking the same thing!” a second chimed in.

Jana, of course, has yet to respond to the speculation, and it’s looking more and more as though she won’t acknowledge her relationship with Stephen until after the two of them are married.

There was a time when that level of secrecy would have seemed bizarre, but it seems to be the new trend in the Duggar clan these days.

Earlier this month, Jed Duggar married Katey Nakatsu without having previously acknowledged the relationship in any way.

Fans now believe the family is being equally secretive about several other matters, including at least two pregnancies.

We may never know why the Duggars have suddenly decided to keep so many important developments under wraps.

It could be that they’ve simply grown tired of the constant speculation surrounding their lives.

Of course, if that’s the case, Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids might want to figure out different career paths, because reality TV stardom generally doesn’t allow for much privacy.

