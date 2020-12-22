Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Open Letter for Texas Teen ‘Sex Trafficking Victim’ Accused of Murdering Her Purchaser

16-12 months-previous Zephi Trevino failed to pull the induce — but lawyers for the 18-yr-aged who did claim the sexual intercourse trafficking narrative is “comprehensive [expletive].”

Jamie Lee Curtis wishes you to help tension a Texas DA into lifting murder costs off a teenage victim of sexual intercourse trafficking.

On Sunday, the actress shared an open letter she despatched to @DallasNews, in which she championed the lead to of 16-12 months-aged Zephaniah “Zephi” Trevino.

The teenager is a single of 3 men and women accused of killing 24-year-previous Carlos Arajeni-Arriaza Morillo last calendar year.

Her defenders claim she is the innocent witness to her seller murdering her purchaser.

Her accusers claim she was portion of a theft that went mistaken, and that the sexual intercourse trafficking target narrative is a complete fabrication created to crank out sympathy for her.

For each her letter, the “Halloween” legend is firmly in the previous camp.

“I’m an actress, author and advocate for young children,” she wrote. “But most vital of all, I’m a mother.”

“How is it probable that a 16-12 months-outdated girl, a sufferer of sex trafficking and sexual violence who was an innocent bystander in a crime, could possibly be held accountable for that crime? That is the brutal real truth going on to Zephi Trevino these days. The Dallas district lawyer programs to attempt this teen sex trafficking victim as an adult when she is still just a kid.”

“Listening to her tale pierced my mother’s coronary heart and I am creating this as a way to support Zephi’s own mother, Crystal, battle to absolutely free her daughter.”

“As a mom of two small children, I am outraged. Our felony justice procedure need to be superior than this. All the DA has to do is fall the rates versus this harmless female. She did not keep a gun. She didn’t build the situation. She was being bought for sexual intercourse. And now, following remaining abused and victimized by her trafficker, she’s becoming victimized again — this time by the legal procedure that ought to be safeguarding her.”

She concluded: “You should be part of us to enable set strain on the DA. No family should have to endure this.”

In her caption, the 62-year-aged explained at times the injustice “is so confounding that you have to have to place your identify and your exposure where your mouth is but considerably more importantly, in which your heart is.”

A petition to fall the rates has pretty much hit 350,000 signatures — aided in no modest element by a retweet from Kim Kardashian — although a fund set up for her protection is on the cusp of passing $100k.

Be sure to indicator this petition to show support for the innocence of Zephaniah Trevino. #JusticeforZephaniahTrevino https://t.co/ah6A2bonBb pic.twitter.com/9GWA4IyKBW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 30, 2020

But according to legal professionals for Philip Aguilera Baldenegro, the person accused of shooting Morillo, the recommendation his customer was associated in trafficking is “complete fiction”, Dallas Information stories.

In accordance to David Finn, Trevino was far from a target and that she even established up the theft, and fled when it went completely wrong.

He explained his customer does not dispute pulling the induce, but described the trafficking narrative as a “smokescreen,” a “diversion”, and a disservice to authentic victims of intercourse trafficking.

“I’ve been a point out prosecutor. I’ve been a federal prosecutor. I’ve been a felony trial choose. I prosecuted authentic intercourse trafficking instances, both condition and federal,” Finn stated.

“As a decide, we experienced domestic violence scenarios that had aspects of coercion and trafficking. And this allegation by Zephi Trevino, or her mother … and her lawyers — who are incredibly fantastic attorneys, I know them perfectly — it really is finish [expletive].”

Even though court data for juveniles are not publicly obtainable beneath point out regulation, Finn claimed he had reviewed the evidence, which includes Trevino’s phone records, and “There is not 1 solitary shred of evidence that is backed up in allegations of sexual intercourse trafficking — not only as it relates to my customer, but to any one.”

Trevino’s legal professionals insist the girl fell in with the mistaken crowd and was groomed for prostitution through the fatal incident she was getting pimped “beneath duress”, and that the males intent on paying to have intercourse with her realized she was underage.

Prosecution want to test her as an adult she turns 18 in February. They experienced offered her a plea offer of 10 decades in jail.

The protection have counter-available with 10 yrs probation, and dropping the money murder demand, which would signify she could be imprisoned for life if tried as an adult and identified guilty.

