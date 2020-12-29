Jamie Laing accused of breaking Tier 4 coronavirus rules soon after ‘spending Christmas in the Cotswolds at his relatives home’

JAMIE Laing was accused of breaking Tier 4 coronavirus regulations following “shelling out Xmas in the Cotswolds at his loved ones house”.

The Manufactured In Chelsea star, 32, reportedly headed again to his mum Penny Baines’ Cirencester farm on Tuesday, December 22.

The working day right before, Jamie claimed he was “trapped in London like anyone else” as the city and sections of Essex entered Tier 4 lockdown.

The rules, which came into result on December, 20, banned household mixing and travel exterior of the place.

Having said that, Jamie shared a video of himself mixing a cocktail in a kitchen area with wooden beams on Christmas Day.

His sister then posted a snap of her searching more than the farm with the beams and lights seen in the image – with the Mail Online reporting that they match.

The Sunshine has contacted Jamie’s reps for comment.

The paper states he returned to London on Sunday, December 27, where he shared a clip of himself with girlfriend Sophie Habboo.

The alleged rule split arrived just days soon after the Strictly star said he would no more time be going to his family’s Cotswolds estate for Christmas.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he claimed: “I’m stuck like all people else. I was arranging on likely to my mum’s and I was gonna devote Christmas with the household, but I really don’t consider that is likely to take place now, unfortunately.

“But it’s occurring for a lot of folks. It is just one particular of individuals a long time. We’ve been topped off with this Tier 4 predicament and we have to just variety of go with it, I suppose.

“It truly is definitely upsetting. Everybody wans to see their family members. It is Xmas time. It is really a time to be with each other.

“I’m right here in the flat in London and that’s what it seems like it is really going to be like at the minute.”

Jamie – who lives in Chelsea with his girlfriend Sophie – was using substantial from coming a runner-up in Strictly all through the closing on December 19.