Jamie Genevieve Launches Her Own Makeup Brand Vieve

If you’re one of the 1.4 million people who follow makeup artist and beauty icon Jamie Genevieve, you’ll have fallen in love with her down-to-earth attitude as well as her beauty expertise and love watching her weekly vlogs and addictive makeup tutorials, noting down every one of her insider hacks.

Having trained as a makeup artist and earned her stripes on the beauty counters of Estée Lauder, Jamie always formed a deep connection with her clients, who later grew into her vast online following. “I have always loved listening to people’s unique relationship with beauty as well as how good products can boost their confidence,” she says. “It just shows the positive impact makeup can have.”

It’s those very conversations which first sparked Jamie’s desire to create her own brand. “I could hear that people weren’t getting everything they needed when it came to makeup,” she says. “There was nothing that was both easy and high performance. That’s when I knew I had to create Vieve.”

Vieve launches with The Essentials Collection – a curated range of 100% vegan makeup essentials. However, you won’t see any of the usual suspects in there. Whereas most people would count mascara and concealer among their desert island products, Jamie has a different idea. “At the very start of development I asked myself; ‘What products do I use every single day?’ and, ‘What products make me feel my absolute best after I use them?’. The collection consists of a hero eyeshadow palette, a pressed highlighter powder, and a range of neutral lip pencils and matte lipsticks. “You can create so many different looks. They are so versatile yet so effortless.”

Vieve The Essential Palette contains seven matte eye shadows and three shimmers in a range of neutral yet on-trend colours, ranging from soft browns to glistening gold to burnt orange. There’s also a densely pigmented black shade which can be used for a dramatic smoky eye or else a precise liner depending on the brush used. “It’s the perfect eye palette for every day. You can do a super speedy look or spend time getting the most intricate eye with these shades.”

Then, there’s the highlighters. Three shades of pure, unadulterated glow from Bijou, a champagne shade, to Holy Chic, a peachy gold, to Riches, a delicious radiant caramel. “Highlighter is an everyday essential for me. I think it’s the finishing touch to every look – I like to think of it as jewellery for the face.”

Finally, there’s the lip category, which pay hommage to Jamie’s signature Nineties style. “Lipliner is just such a transformative product.” she says. The Modern Lip Liner is creamy yet long-wearing, and comes in a range of flattering brown tones to suit every lip tone. “The texture of these is so soft and blendable and I love to put the lipstick first and then the liner and watch the way they just melt together to create the most beautiful texture.”

The Modern Matte Lipstick is exactly as it says – five shades of nude, matte lipstick with a modern twist in that it’s never flat or flaky. “They are really wearable and sophisticated,” says Jamie.

We have a sneaky suspicion the range is going be an instant sell-out, so make sure you head over to Vieve to get your hands on the most coveted makeup collection available.

