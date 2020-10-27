Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36 [CONDOLENCES]

Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36:’She’s in Heaven Now Dancing’

Really sad news. Jamie Foxx’s younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, ” has expired. She had been 36.

According to reports, she handed October 19th. The Oscar-winning celebrity shared with the sad news on interpersonal networking composing:

“My soul has been shattered into a thousand pieces… my lovely loving sister Deondra has transitioned…I state transitioned since she will remain living… anybody who understood my sis… understood she had been a glowing light…I can not tell you exactly how many times we’ve had parties in the home where she’s on the dance floor and discharged the series… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money…”

He lasted,

“I know she’s in paradise now dance along with her wings on…tho my annoyance is so incredible I grin when I think about each the amazing memories which she abandoned me… my entire family… along with her buddies… from dance in the attribute it movie… to Dancing around the Grammys… And getting The ambassador into @globaldownsyndrome… from slipping down my staircase with a smile as wide as the rio grand… into serenading us with all her songs…Deondra you’ve left a pit in my head… but that I shall fill it with each the memories that you gave me… I love you with every ounce of me… that our family is shattered however we’ll place the bits back along with your love… and also y’all please help keep my family in your prayers…”

In November 2019, Foxx gushed on his sister, telling Extra,

“What is good about DeOndra is that if folks meet her they kind of shed that apprehension whenever they see individuals with particular needs. DeOndra simply blows right past them. That is a nod to [our] mother ) Mother asked the children at the college to simply keep an eye out for her treat her ordinary. She has had a normal life, she is equally as well-adjusted as every other individual which you would see on the market.”

Foxx additional,

“She is unique.”

We send our condolences to Jamie Foxx’s household.