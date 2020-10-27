Jamie Foxx Shows His Beloved Small Sister Has Got’My Heart Is Shattered Into A Million Pieces’

Offering our love into Jamie Foxx along with his family as they cope with very, very unhappy.

The Oscar-winning actress shown on Monday on Instagram his small sister, DeOndra Dixon, had passed off. She had been only 36 years old.

Connected: Here is How Jamie Foxx Really Feels About Katie Holmes Moving About…

Based on a source who talked to Individuals about the dreadful thing, the young girl seemingly passed a week ago — on Monday, October 19. The Texas native was a high profile difference-maker inside her entire life, was called the Ambassador for its International Down Syndrome Foundation back 2011 following collaborated together using the Special Olympics for decades in her home country.

She and Jamie were especially close, as he mentioned in his tragic statement on Instagram, composing (under ):

“My heart has been shattered into a thousand pieces… my lovely loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I state transitioned since she will remain living… anybody who understood my sis… understood she had been a glowing light… I can not tell you exactly how many times we’ve had parties in the home where she’s on the dance floor and discharged the series… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I understand she’s in paradise now dance with her wings around…”

Trying so hard not to cry… He lasted:

“tho my annoyance is incredible I grin when I think about each the wonderful memories which she abandoned me… my entire family… along with her buddies… from dance at the attribute it movie… to Dancing about the Grammys… And getting The ambassador into @globaldownsyndrome… from slipping down my staircase with a smile as wide as the rio grand… into serenading us with all her songs… Deondra you’ve left a pit in my head… but that I shall fill it with each the memories that you gave me… I love you with every ounce of me… that our family is shattered however we’ll set the bits back along with your love… and also y’all please help keep my family in your prayers…”

So, so sad…

together with the heartfelt message concerning his cherished little sis, the 52-year old celebrity shared a succession of images of the both of them in yesteryear, because you can see (below):

Ugh. What horrible news.

And in order for this to occur to someone obviously so lovingpositive, and enjoyable to be around, no longer.

All our thoughts are with Jamie and his family as they cope with this weight reduction.

Rest in Peace, DeOndra…

[Image via WENN/Instar/Jamie Foxx/Instagram]