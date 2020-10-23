Jamie Dornan’s Wife Amelia Warner Will Write the Score for His Presence Film!

Jamie Dornan‘s forthcoming film Wild Mountain Thyme has included a very unique individual to the creative staff — his spouse Amelia Warner! )

It was simply declared that Amelia, who’s a neo-classical composer, would be composing the music to the new movie, which has been written and directed John Patrick Shanley, according to Variety.

Amelia got her start in the industry as a celebrity and she moved right into being a composer in the past couple of decades. Her breakout at the area came along with her work 2018′s Mary Shelley, that brought her Breakthrough Composer of the Year award in that 2019 Global Film Music Critics Prize.

Jamie and Amelia are married because 2013 and they have three children together — brothers Dulcie, Elva, also Alberta.

be sure to take a look at the very first look pictures from the film!