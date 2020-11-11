Entertainment

Jamie Dornan Inherits a Funny Family Curse # & in 039;Wild Mountain Thyme' Trailer – Watch Here!

November 11, 2020
1 Min Read
Emily Blunt pushes Jamie Dornan to face his own feelings for her at the new and humorous trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme.

The film centers around headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Blunt), with her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s (Dornan) love.

The issue is Anthony appears to have inherited a family curse, also remains oblivious of his lovely admirer.

Stung by his own dad Tony Reilly’therefore (Christopher Walken) intends to sell the family farm for his nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into fulfill his fantasies within this comedic, proceeding and exceptionally romantic narrative.

The film, that is led by Moonstruck founder John Patrick Shanley, relies on his own drama Outdoor Mullingar.

Wild Mountain Thyme will probably be out in theatres and on-demand on December 11.

Learn Jamie‘s wife, Amelia Warner, is included in the film here!

Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

