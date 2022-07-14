Jamie Campbell Bower’s Dating History: Jess Moloney, Bonnie Wright, Lily Collins, and More

Jamie Campbell Bower’s Relationship History: Jess Moloney, Bonnie Wright, Lily Collins, and More

In search of his Hollywood love story! Jamie Campbell Bower entered the entertainment industry in the early 2000s and has since engaged in a number of high-profile relationships.

The actor from England made his acting debut in 2007 as Douglas in the television film The Dinner Party. He appeared in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street the same year as Johnny Depp.

Bower’s career took off quickly, and his love life soon followed. The actor began dating Bonnie Wright after being cast as the youthful Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

At the BAFTA Awards in February 2010, Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series, admitted to dating reporters. “It’s good that we’ve been seeing each other for a while.”

After less than a year of dating, Bower stated in April 2011 that he had proposed to the Before I Sleep actress. “I am taken. At the time, the Twilight actor told The Daily, “I’m extremely delighted. “This is the most wonderful time ever,”

But the passionate relationship only lasted a short while. In July 2012, Us Weekly announced that the couple had broken off their engagement earlier that year. Although it was amicable, an insider told Us that things had not been going well for a while. It is sad.

READ MORE: Who is dating Olivia Attwood? Olivia Attwood from Love Island says she has “no regrets” about her failed relationship with Chris Hughes.

One of the relationships Bower had with his co-stars throughout the years was with Wright. After starting to date after filming The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones in 2013, he and Lily Collins made news in 2012.

Relive his dating history by scrolling down:

Graham, Zoe

From 2007 to 2009, the fashion designer was romantically involved with Bower.

Bonnie Wright

Before they made their engagement public in April 2011, the couple dated for more than a year. Their separation was “amicable,” a source told Us in July 2012, and Us later verified the news.

READ MORE: Who Is Katie Boulter Dating- After a Year of Dating, Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter Proclaim Their Relationship!

Lily Collins

After meeting on the set of The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Lily Collins Bower and the Love, Rosie actress were first connected in July 2012. The pair dated intermittently for years before finally breaking up in 2018.

Zina Charkoplia

The British actor briefly dated the Spanish model and blogger during the summer of 2013 while taking a break from Collins.

Matilda Lowther

From 2014 until 2017, Matilda Lowther Bower intermittently dated the model. In March 2014, they got together for the first time after collaborating on Burberry’s Brit-tastic campaign. The actor from Six Days of Sistine and the native of England took a brief hiatus in 2015, during which Bower apparently went back to Collins, before reuniting in the spring of 2016. November 2017 marked their final breakup.

Ruby Quilter

2018 saw the Camelot alum spark relationship rumors with the tattoo artist. For the London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in November of that year, the pair made their red carpet debut. By some point the following year, things seemed to lose steam.

Jess Moloney

In Malibu, California, in June 2022, Jess Moloney Bower was observed engaging in PDA with the talent manager. The couple had been dating for a month when they went to the Stranger Things premiere in New York City. According to Page Six, the couple had been dating for about a year and a half.

For Any Updates Keep Visiting Our Website ecthehub.com