Jami Gertz’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is This Celebrity? Luxury Lifestyle!

In the performing and business worlds, Jami Gertz has built a name for herself. Here’s what she’ll be worth in 2022!

Jami is currently being discussed on Twitter. Twister, the star’s 1996 film, was just released on iTunes, and her NBA franchise, the Atlanta Hawks, is also making waves in the sports world.

Jami’s life has been quite wonderful lately. Here’s a look at her professional life and how she became so wealthy.

Early Years

Jami Beth Gertz was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 28, 1965, and grew up in the adjacent town of Glenview. Sharyn and Walter Gertz, a builder and contractor, are her parents, and she has two brothers, Michael and Scott.

Gertz, who is Jewish, was brought up in a Conservative Jewish household. Maine East High School was her alma mater.

Jami Gertz’s net worth is unknown.

$3 Billion Dollars

Jami Gertz has a $3 billion net worth as an actress, sports club owner, and philanthropist. Despite having a great career on her own, Jami Gertz’s net wealth is mostly derived from her marriage to LA millionaire Tony Ressler. Ressler is a co-founder of Ares Management, which manages approximately $136 billion in assets at the time of writing. The Atlanta Hawks NBA franchise is part-owned by Jami and Tony. They also possess minority ownership in the Milwaukee Brewers and were originally considered for a controlling share in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Career

Gertz made her cinematic debut in 1981 with the film Endless Love,’ which was followed by a co-starring part in the TV sitcom Square Pegs from 1982 to 1983.

She rose to prominence after playing in the 1987 film ‘Less Than Zero,’ in which she played the buddy of a hopeless heroin user played by Robert Downey Jr. She also co-starred with Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric in the 1987 film ‘The Lost Boys as Star’ as the “half-vampire” girlfriend.

In 2000, Gertz landed a recurring role as Kimmy Bishop, John Cage’s love interest, on the Fox series Ally McBeal.’ For Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Gertz was nominated for an Emmy. In the show’s last season in 2002, she appeared in one more episode as a guest star in this role.

In 2011, she was credited as a producer on the Academy Award-nominated picture A Better Life,’ which was released in select theatres during June and early July before being released on DVD in October.

Gertz featured in the ABC sitcom ‘The Neighbors from 2012 to 2014, in which she played the mother of a human family that moves into a neighborhood filled with aliens.

Jami Gertz has a net worth of $3 billion as of 2022.

Success

Jami got his start in the 1980s on shows including “Square Pegs,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “The Facts of Life,” “Family Ties,” and “Dreams.” She began acting in films in the mid-1980s, with co-starring parts in “Sixteen Candles,” “Solarbabies,” “Less Than Zero,” and “The Lost Boys.” She worked as a perfume designer for Lanvin for a few years before returning to the United States and restarting her acting career in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She had a recurring role as Dr. Nina Pomerantz in the television series E.R. in 1997. She would go on to guest star or co-star in shows including “Sibs,” “Seinfeld,” “Ally McBeal,” “Still Standing,” and “Shark,” among others.

Ally McBeal earned Gertz a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2001. In the biographical television film “Gilda Radner: It’s Always Something,” Jami played Gilda Radner in 2002. She has a recurring role as Marlo Klein in the sitcom Entourage from 2009 to 2010. Jami made a notable cameo in the television show “Modern Family” in 2011. She appeared in 44 episodes of The Neighbors between 2012 and 2014.

Personal Experiences

In 1989, Jami married businessman Antony Ressler. Tony co-founded Apollo Global Management, a private equity business, a year after they married. Ares Management was created by him in 1997. As of this writing, Apollo manages over $300 billion in assets, whereas Ares manages over $136 billion. Ressler holds around 33% of the company’s stock.

With a net worth of $1 billion, the pair first featured on our list of billionaires in 2015. Their net worth has grown to $1.8 billion by 2017. They were valued at $3 billion in 2020.

They are the parents of three children. Jami and Tony are very active philanthropists outside of their sports franchise ownership. They are routinely listed among the world’s most giving celebrities and have at times been the largest single giver to the charity of any celebrity. They are the founders of Painted Turtle Camp, an organization that provides camping experiences for children with chronic and terminal diseases.