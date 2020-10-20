James Redford, filmmaker and Robert Redford’s son, expires at 58

James Redford has passed away in the time of age 58, his spouse Kyle has supported.

The filmmaker and environmental activist, who had been the son of actor Robert Redford, expired of bile-duct cancer in his liver continue Friday (October 16).

Kyle Redford shared with the information Twitter, writing:”Jamie expired today. We are heartbroken. He lived a gorgeous, real life life & was adored by many. He’ll be profoundly missed.

“As his spouse of 32 yrs, I am most thankful for both magnificent kids we raised collectively. I really don’t understand what we would have done w/o them within the last 2yrs. “

Jamie expired today. We are heartbroken. He lived a gorgeous, real life life & was adored by many. He’ll be profoundly missed. As his spouse of 32 yrs, I am most thankful for both magnificent kids we raised collectively. I really don’t understand what we would have done w/o them within the last 2yrs. Pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04

— kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020

The actor Kiefer Sutherland also paid his worth on line, writing:”So saddened to hear about the death of James Redford. He was a superb writer and a excellent man.”

Mark Ruffalo echoed Sutherland’s thoughts, screaming”Damn. This season also has cut deep. Yet another great, pleasant, kindly individual leaves us. RIP. Condolences to Robert and the household.

So Keen to hear about the departure of James Redford. He was a superb writer and an excellent man.

— Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) October 19, 2020

Damn. This season also has cut deep. Yet another amazing sweet, sweet, kindly individual leaves us. RIP. Condolences to Robert and the household. James Redford — filmmaker, activist and son of Robert Redford — expires 58, through @sltrib https://t.co/zkv70rzXYz

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Kyle Redford told the Salt Lake Tribune which James had battled sclerosing cholangitis for nearly 30 decades, and had obtained two liver transplant at 1993.

The filmmaker created The Kindness of Strangers, a documentary focusing on the significance of organ donors and the way it can impact families and patients.

James Redford primarily centered on documentary function, making movies about environmental and health difficulties. Redford led The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia at 2012 and Hazardous Hot Chair in 2013.

Redford is survived by his wife, Kyle, both children Dylan and Lena, his sisters Amy and Shauna, along with his parents, Robert Redford and Lola Van Wagenen.