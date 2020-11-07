James McVey opens upon his heritage:’I am attracted to characters’

James McVey has been”drawn to characters” instead of a particular gender.

James McVey

The Vamps guitarist is participated in his long-term spouse Kirstie Brittain, however has confessed he would not call himself as he’s undergone fascination to”distinct genders” previously.

He explained:”I have realised in the last couple of years that I am attracted to characters. . . Obviously I am marrying Kirstie and it is amazing, but, you understand, I really do think everybody at some stage in life has been drawn to various sexes.

“There are parts of stuff — it may not necessarily be a sexual entity, such as — however, you can actually, really respect somebody, cherish somebody, appreciate somebody and find them appealing in a particular way.”

James stated he’s frequently found other guys”very attractive”, but noticed that does not necessarily mean that he would like to”marry that individual or sleeping together”.

He included into Attitude magazine:”I really do see, you understand, guys frequently and I am like, he is really, very attractive and I am like, attracted to them in a sure way.

“However, it does not necessarily mean that I need to marry that individual or sleeping with that individual, however you really do have tendencies and wants to perform that.

“I believe that is a great thing.”

Meanwhile, the James and Kirstie postponed their marriage on account of this coronavirus pandemic, as well as also the 27-year old artist lately said they are currently considering a Halloween 2021 marriage.

He explained:”I believe we are likely to postpone . It’s intended for November, however the issue is that the authorities have not actually set any plans to the way weddings may return to usual. Thirty individuals can be in a reception, however need to be distanced. I believe we are likely to postpone . It’s intended for November, however the issue is that the authorities have not actually set any plans to the way weddings may return to usual. Thirty individuals can be in a reception, however need to be distanced.”