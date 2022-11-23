James Marsden Girlfriend: Whom He Dating Now?

James Marsden, an actor, musician, and former model, first gained notoriety for his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men films of the 2000s, but he has since established himself as a deserving Hollywood heartthrob. It’s no secret that James excels at playing everyone’s favorite leading guy thanks to roles in movies like Hairspray, Enchanted, 27 Dresses, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as well as television shows like 30 Rock, Ally McBeal, Dead to Me, and Westworld.

James Marsden Is Single at The Moment.

James was wed to Lisa Linde, a former Days of Our Lives actress, from 2000 to 2011. Jack and Mary Jane are two of the couple’s children. James spoke candidly about his divorce in an interview with Men’s Health in 2018, calling it “by far the hardest thing” he had ever had to do.

“A lot of stuff went smoothly for me my entire life and came naturally to me,” he remarked. You are born with certain undeserved perks as a white male. I haven’t experienced great sadness or hardship in my life. The divorce was the first time I felt like I had lost my equilibrium.

“It was scary and depressing and made me bring everything into focus,” James continued. I had to pay attention to what was crucial. So as a result of that, that is who I am now. I am aware that regrets might spur positive developments.

James and his ex-girlfriend Rose Costa had a son together by the name of Luca after his divorce from Laura.

However, according to Marie Claire Australia, the father of three has been dating British singer-songwriter Emma Deigman, better known by her stage name Edei, since 2015. When she allegedly invited him up on stage in the middle of one of her performances to sing a duet of an Ed Sheeran song, rumors about their romance started to spread in 2016.

With the exception of Valentine’s Day, the pair has maintained a low profile on social media. It’s safe to assume that Edei and James are still a couple because they went to the Sonic: The Hedgehog Family Day premiere together in April 2022 and James shared a photo of them at Wimbledon in September 2022.

She’s A Singer-Songwriter According to an interview with Teen Vogue, Edei characterizes her music as “northern soul mid with British garage and a little bit of pop.”

She moved to America in 2015 to pursue a career in music, and it looks like she currently divides her time between London and Los Angeles.

Her and Marsden’s Birthdays Are One Day Apart.

Marsden was 45 on September 18, 2019, while Edei recently celebrated her 30th birthday on September 19.

I adore being able to celebrate our birthdays together, it makes it more special than ever, the singer wrote of Marsden in an emotional Instagram post she shared to mark their shared birthdays. I consider myself really fortunate to have you in my life. Both it and I have improved because of you. With you, I enjoy learning, laughing, and exploring. But simply being around you is most important.

Assets: $8 Million

James, an actor, has amassed a considerable income over his career. His role alongside Cameron Diaz, Michael Zegen, and Frank Langella in the American psychological thriller movie “The Box” served him to advance his acting career.

He has amassed an estimated net worth of $8 million through his successful career, which is significantly more than that of other American performers like Freddie Stroma.

The average annual wage for an actor in the United States is $56,423, according to Salary.com. Therefore, we can suppose that James, an actor, might be making the same salary and leading a posh life.

James not only works hard but also spends his money on expensive accessories. He currently has a red Ferrari, which he uses to capture gorgeous pictures and share them on social media.