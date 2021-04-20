James Charles YouTube channel ‘temporarily’ demonetised

James Charles’ YouTube channel has been demonetised indefinitely after he admitted sending explicit messages to 16-year-olds.

The make-up and beauty influencer posted a video on his channel earlier this month alleging that they told him they were 18, and when he found out their real ages he was ‘immediately embarrassed and blocked both people’.

Charles, 21, said in a video titled ‘holding myself accountable’: ‘I owe a massive apology to anybody that I’ve hurt or anybody that I’ve made uncomfortable with my actions. And I also want to say I’m sorry to my friends, family and fans that have to watch another one of these videos because you shouldn’t have to and this is really, really embarrassing.’

YouTube has now demonetised his platform, confirming to Metro.co.uk that he had been ‘temporarily removed from their Partnership Programme’ which allows users to monetise their videos.

YouTube stars can monetise a channel by getting revenue through ads that can appear during or next to their content. They can also earn through channel memberships, selling merchandise and on YouTube Premium via the programme.

A spokesperson for the platform said the decision was taken in line with their creator responsibility policy which not only covers online content but ‘off-platform behaviour’.

‘If we see that a creator’s on- and/or off-platform behaviour harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take action to protect the community’, the policy reads.

Charles has said he apologised for the people he spoke to, describing his own actions as ‘reckless’.

He also admitted he has been ‘desperate’ to find a romantic relationship, adding: ‘My hope has always been to be in a relationship with somebody around my age or older, that I can relate to and that can make me laugh and unfortunately I have not been able to find that person yet.

‘But the idea of actually being in a relationship became so important to me that I was willing to trust too quickly, miss out on red flags and most importantly not take the precautionary measures that really anybody, but especially somebody with a public platform, should be taking before talking to anybody and there’s no excuse for that.’

