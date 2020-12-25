James Brown demise: How did Godfather of Soul James Brown die? | Audio | Enjoyment

His body was pushed by the streets of New York Metropolis to the Apollo in a horse-drawn carriage, with the casket painted gold.

In involving these, on December 29, a private ceremony was held in North Augusta, South Carolina, around wherever James was born, which was only attended by family.

His will became a contentious difficulty, as several people today claimed to be small children of the soul singer, and there were complications encompassing his fourth marriage.

James’ fourth spouse, Tomi Rae Hynie, as perfectly as their son James II, were remaining out of his will which was made months right before James II’s delivery and their relationship.