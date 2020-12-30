James Bond: Tom Hardy loses leading location in 007 odds as James Norton closes in | Films | Leisure

As soon as the runner-up in the odds-war, James Norton has found his odds slashed, creating him just as very likely to be the up coming Bond.

Leading bookmaker Ladbrokes just lately slash the odds on Norton from 4/1 to just 2/1, bringing him degree with Hardy.

Equally Hardy and Norton have been favourites with the bookies for the entirety of 2020, and now there is a stalemate involving them.

Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati commented: “Tom Hardy may possibly have headed the betting for some time but James Norton has ultimately shut the hole and we can’t break up the two in the race to swap Daniel Craig.”

Norton is a relative newcomer to the race, as the 35-yr-previous star is not fairly a home name – still.