James Bond: Gemma Arterton claims her Bond Female ought to have ‘said no’ to 007’s seduction | Films | Amusement

During this conversation Bond goes on to “seduce” the agent, saying he would discover her “something to wear” at an future bash.

Arterton has now stated she wished Strawberry had merely refused his improvements.

Talking in a current job interview, Arterton stated: “At the beginning of my career, I was bad as a church mouse and I was satisfied just to be ready to do the job and make a living.

“I however get criticism for accepting Quantum Of Solace, but I was 21, I experienced a scholar loan, and you, know, it was a Bond film.”