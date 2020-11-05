James Blunt’s alleged stalker wants royalties out of strike tune she asserts will be written about her own

James Blunt claims he’s a stalker who’s convinced his hit ,’You Are Beautiful’, is written on her and she needs vaccinations.

James Blunt

The 46-year old singer introduced his renowned monitor in 2004, also has stated there’s a woman from the US who’s determined he wrote the tune after watching her to the subway 1984, although James having just been 10 in the moment, and never have been on the US before 2002.

James alleged that the girl needs a slice of the royalties in the song, and also sent him a”50-page record” accusing him of raping her, even though he insisted it is the other way round.

He clarified:”It was rather frightening.

“She is pretty passionate that she is the girl for me by the subway. She also sent me a comprehensive 50-page record regarding how I have been occupying, and that is somewhat frightening. And since she’s such a lover, we’ve met at various phases, at different gigs or anything.

“I needed to figure out I was not on the subway 1984, and that’s when she promised she watched me.

“And why I might prove she was not the girl from the song was in 1984 I’d have been ten years old, and also the very first time that I observed the States was at 2002. So that was a bit odd.”

The’Goodbye My Lover’ singer said he has had many stalkers and obsessed lovers through time, however, insisted he generally lets their activities slide since they put him “fantastic gifts”.

He added:”I’ve had a couple of stalkers but I do not feel as I need to speak about them since I’ve been given excellent presents .”

James even remembered one present that arrived in the kind of an”awesome box”, which comprised miniature versions of things from during his lifetime.

Talking to The Sun newspaper, he also explained:”One was that this incredible box, such as an older airline pilot flight case. Interior was a scaled-down duplicate of what in my entire life – such as scales I am advised to find out a piano, a guitar.

“And around the walls were photos of me like a kid and books I had said I had read along with all of the records I have ever set out or records I have ever said I have listened to – essentially my whole life in this box.

“I feel the one thing that’s missing from your box is always me. 1 day I am likely to find myself dropped and from the box”