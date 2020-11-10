Entertainment

James Arthur banned from betting apps

November 10, 2020
2 Min Read
James Arthur banned from betting apps

9 November 2020

James Arthur has been banned from gambling apps after winning “crazy money”.

James Arthur

The 32-year-old singer enjoyed a number of “massive wins” from betting on football results, which led to a major bookmaker removing his account from their site and others that they own.

He revealed: “Last year I got a couple of massive wins on football accumulators on a couple of different apps — crazy money I won.

“I predicted five results or something like that. I didn’t have a gambling problem — a lot of football fans will bet on the football on Saturday whether they are into gambling or not.

“I got banned because I won so much money, they were like, ‘We basically don’t want you on this app.’ I got kicked off.’ “

But the ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ hitmaker thinks it has been a “blessing” because it’s stopped him from pursuing his gambling habit any further.

He added to the Metro newspaper’s Guilty Pleasures column: “So I can’t go on any of the apps any more because I won so much money. It was kind of a blessing, it forced me not to gamble. I deleted all the apps.”

Meanwhile, James has seen his 2016 track ‘Train Wreck’ enjoy a recent surge in popularity and he thinks the lyrics to the song, which he wrote at a professional low point, has resonated with those who have found this year challenging.

He said: “It was before ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’. I’d lost the faith of the public, I’d gone off the rails, lost record deals, scandals and all that — I was making that album for a desperate attempt to stay in the game.

“Lyrically ‘Train Wreck’ was a true reflection of where I was at in my life. It’s connecting with people and where we are all at. The cream will rise to the top if it’s a good song.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment