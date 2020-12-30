Jamar Mackey Has COVID-19 After Maskless VA Beach front Cops Wrongly Detained Him at Mall

Participate in online video material Exceptional Specifics

Jamar Mackey, the VA Seashore guy cops erroneously detained at a mall, states he’s examined favourable for COVID-19 … and he is squarely blaming the maskless officers who cuffed him.

Jamar’s outrageous come upon with cops on Dec. 19 made nationwide headlines, for the reason that VA Beach PD grabbed the erroneous dude in what appeared to be a crystal clear scenario of racial profiling. At the time, Jamar and his fiancé informed TMZ they were being pissed — not only for the humiliation and alleged profiling — but mainly because the officers were not donning masks.

Jamar and Shantel Covil notify us they acquire the pandemic and quarantine quite seriously since he owns a sanitizing business, and she has a residence health care organization. They both take a look at commonly, and he suggests he got his constructive test result on Dec. 22 — just 3 times right after the incident — so he’s certain that was the supply of his infection.

As for regardless of whether the included officers have the coronavirus — VBPD suggests they are unable to remark owing to privacy rules.

So far, Shantel has analyzed adverse, but Jamar tells us they are most anxious about their kids, which include their a newborn, contracting the virus.

Jamar and Shantel say they want VBPD to make some major improvements, like firing the maskless officer who handcuffed Jamar.