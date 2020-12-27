Jamar Mackey Claims Police Apology For Wrongful Detainment Not Sufficient

Enjoy video clip content Special TMZ.com

Jamar Mackey says the Virginia Beach Police Department’s apology for an embarrassing circumstance of mistaken identification rings hollow … and he desires major variations at the PD.

Jamar, the harmless man who was ripped from his family and handcuffed at a mall for the reason that he supposedly matched the description of an alleged credit score card fraudster, tells TMZ … law enforcement main Paul Neudigate is just saying sorry mainly because the incident obtained nationwide consideration.

His fiancée, Shantel Covil, suggests they want additional than an on-digicam apology … they want new guidelines, legislation and law enforcement reform … and they want the officer fired.

The online video shows the second Jamar was yanked from his family although they were being feeding on in a mall food items courtroom, with the officer instantly positioning him in handcuffs and having him outside in a humiliating perp walk. Cops ultimately admitted they experienced the erroneous male.

The Law enforcement Main apologized a several days soon after the incident, once it commenced getting awareness … and whilst he mentioned he needs to arrive at out to Jamar to hash items out, Jamar and Shantel convey to us no 1 from the PD has adopted by.

Jamar and Shantel say they are not snug going back again to the mall with their 13-12 months-outdated son … and they tell us why the officer must have recognised far better.