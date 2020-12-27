Jamar Mackey Claims Police Apology For Wrongful Detainment Not Sufficient

Jamar Mackey says the Virginia Beach Police Department’s apology for an embarrassing circumstance of mistaken identification rings hollow … and he desires major variations at the PD.

Jamar, the harmless man who was ripped from his family and handcuffed at a mall for the reason that he supposedly matched the description of an alleged credit score card fraudster, tells TMZ … law enforcement main Paul Neudigate is just saying sorry mainly because the incident obtained nationwide consideration.

His fiancée, Shantel Covil, suggests they want additional than an on-digicam apology … they want new guidelines, legislation and law enforcement reform … and they want the officer fired.

The online video shows the second Jamar was yanked from his family although they were being feeding on in a mall food items courtroom, with the officer instantly positioning him in handcuffs and having him outside in a humiliating perp walk. Cops ultimately admitted they experienced the erroneous male.

The Law enforcement Main apologized a several days soon after the incident, once it commenced getting awareness … and whilst he mentioned he needs to arrive at out to Jamar to hash items out, Jamar and Shantel convey to us no 1 from the PD has adopted by.

Jamar and Shantel say they are not snug going back again to the mall with their 13-12 months-outdated son … and they tell us why the officer must have recognised far better.

