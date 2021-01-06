Jake Quickenden slams for deleting topless photo of him with stepson

Jake Quickenden has slammed Instagram just after a sweet photograph of him and his stepson was taken out two times.

The former X Aspect contestant, 32, shared a picture of him with his stepson Freddie cuddled up in bed topless, with a prolonged caption promising to normally be there for him and love him like his possess son.

Jake was shocked to obtain the wholesome picture was taken out not after but 2 times by Instagram for going towards ‘community guidelines’.

Just after it was deleted the initially time, Jake reposted it, writing: ‘I obtain it baffling that @instagram taken off this submit for breaking rules, I see some s**t on this application, folks 50 percent bare, fights, drugs the good deal, and I put a optimistic submit on about being a optimistic job design and coming into a little lads existence and how tricky it can be and the write-up is removed!!

‘Sort your s**t instagram and don’t clear away constructive posts that might in fact aid people…. so here’s the pic!!!

‘And I will proceed to be Fred’s mate and support him in in any case I can together with the rest of his good relatives.’

The image of Jake and his girlfriend Sophie Church’s son was taken out for the 2nd time, after which Jake shared a distinctive impression of the two of them, crafting: ‘F**k you Instagram removing the submit again…. a beneficial write-up.

‘Maybe get rid of all the intercourse bots and pretend accounts or persons buying followers and likes initially before you delete wonderful beneficial photographs!!!’

He included: ‘Here you go Instagram…. Fred has a great household and coming into a associates child’s life can be challenging, but also so value it, the little ones my tiny finest mate I will try and be a good function design and enable his mum and father the most effective way I can!!’

Additional: Jake Quickenden



Jake also took to his tale to share his frustration, including: ‘You can troll persons, you can give folks despise. You can be terrible to people in remarks and messages, but they really do not get rid of any of that s**t but they clear away a wonderful image.’

He and Sophie have been courting since 2018 and are at the moment expecting their to start with kid jointly, having absent past the 30-7 days mark in the pregnancy at the stop of December.

Got a story?

If you have received a superstar tale, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment staff by emailing us [email protected] isles, contacting 020 3615 2145 or by browsing our Submit Stuff page – we’d really like to hear from you.

More : Jake Quickenden praises ‘amazing’ girlfriend Sophie Church as they mark 30-7 days pregnancy with newborn bump snap

Much more : The True Entire Monty On Ice: Who is Jake Quickenden’s girlfriend and is she pregnant?