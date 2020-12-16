Jake Paul Sued By Male Saying He Bought Conquer Up at Home Social gathering

Unique

Jake Paul‘s immediately after-bash pursuing his knockout of Nate Robinson had a conquer-down of it’s individual … at the very least according to a new lawsuit.

The YouTube star and undefeated boxer is becoming sued by a man who promises he obtained the crap beaten out of him at Jake’s submit-fight bash. According to new legal docs, acquired by TMZ, Gabriel Dos Santos promises Jake’s crew conquer the snot out of him when kicking individuals out of the get together.

In the suit, submitted by lawyer Simon P. Etehad, Dos Santos claims Jake’s crew regularly kicked and punched him in the confront, body, arms and legs … and he statements the violent assault still left him bruised and battered.

According to the docs, Dos Santos promises he suffered a fractured cheek, dislocated shoulder, cuts to his face and bruises to his forehead and eyes.

Jake’s not remaining accused of throwing any punches, but Dos Santos promises Jake’s however on the hook for negligently hiring and supervising of the guys who allegedly conquer him up.

We arrived at out to Jake … so considerably, radio silence.