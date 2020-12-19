Jake Gyllenhaal’s Courting Historical past

Hey, heartbreaker! Jake Gyllenhaal has had his honest share of large-profile associations — and headline-worthy breakups — via the several years.

Early in his job, the California indigenous struck a romance with Kirsten Dunst — and almost starred reverse her in 2004’s Spider-Gentleman 2 amid concerns around Tobey Maguire‘s wellbeing. The pair dated for two several years after currently being introduced by Jake’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and even shared a household in the Hollywood Hills. In the long run, the duo couldn’t make it get the job done and called it quits in 2004.

Following his break up from the On Starting to be a God in Central Florida actress, the Oscar nominee was connected to main motion picture stars which includes Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon. Just one of his most unforgettable interactions, however, was his temporary fling with Taylor Swift.

The Nocturnal Animals actor and the “Gorgeous” singer started courting in late 2010 but their honeymoon section did not very last very long. When they split just prior to the start off of the new year, a supply advised Us Weekly, “Jake just instructed her it was not operating out.” At the time, Swift was “really upset and hurt” and felt “really burned” by her ex.

Two a long time immediately after they named it quits, Swift launched a scathing breakup anthem titled “All Way too Very well,” which enthusiasts ended up swift to decode as a diss toward the Tony Award nominee. Even though the Pennsylvania native’s appreciate everyday living didn’t get rid of momentum after her 2010 break up, her diehard lovers have never ever forgiven Jake. In August 2020, the actor confronted the wrath of Swifties on Instagram following sharing a throwback pic of himself wearing a pair of eyeglasses.

“U posted this pic and assumed that the swifties would do nothing???? miscalculation,” 1 fan teased in the feedback. Others referred to lyrics from “All Much too Nicely,” producing, “You made use of to be a small kid with glasses in a twin-sized mattress.”

Even though he’s faced a couple ups and downs over the many years, the Spider-Man: Much From Household actor found some thing stable with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu. Us broke the news in December 2018 that the twosome, who boast a almost 15-year age change, started relationship six months earlier and have been receiving “pretty really serious.”

The City Slickers star has retained his romance with the France indigenous beneath wraps, but in May possibly 2020, he hinted that he was all set to settle down.

“I unquestionably do [want kids],” he told British Vogue at the time. “I’m not an individual who has ever existed in a room exactly where I have definitely acknowledged what’s coming upcoming. But you do have to be open up to it. … [I’m] viewing everyday living as some thing that is, you know, fleeting, and the entire world being as it is now, I’ve turned to my family members, I’ve turned to my good friends and I’ve turned to love.”

Scroll down for a closer seem at Jake’s appreciate life.