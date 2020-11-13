Jake Gyllenhaal Netflix movie casts Ethan Hawke and much more

A while back, Netflix announced they picked the international rights to THE GUILTY, Jake Gyllenhaal and Antonine Fuqua’s forthcoming movie of this 2018 Danish thriller, to get a cool $30 million. Fuqua, obviously, had formerly worked together with Gyllenhaal around SOUTHPAW, and it appears that the manager is bringing on a few of the heavy-hitting former collaborators into co-star. Deadline has shown that Ethan Hawke, who earned an Oscar nomination for operating with Fuqua on TRAINING DAY has formally joined the cast together with his THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN (a different Fuqua film ) co-star Peter Sarsgaard.

Also, Riley Keough, who is going to blow heads within her forthcoming A24 movie ZOLA (read my review) has also joined the ensemble cast, that includes Bill Burr (generating Oscar buzz for THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (DOLEMITE IS MY NAME) and Paul Dano.

In accordance with this official logline, THE GUILTY”occurs over the span of one morning at a 911 shipment telephone centre. Telephone operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) attempts to save caller in tomb danger-but he soon finds that nothing is as it sounds, and also facing the fact is the sole way out”

The movie has been adapted by Gustav Moller’s unique movie by”True Detective” mastermind Nic Pizzolatto, also is supposed to kick off generation after this season.