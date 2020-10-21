Jake Gyllenhaal, Denis Villeneuve staff for an HBO restricted series

Since good things may still occur through this year I am very happy to tell you Jake Gyllenhaal and Denis Villeneuve are reteaming for Your Son, an HBO series according to Jo Nesbø’s book of the identical title. The duo worked together in 2013 for its manager’s crime play PRISONERS, that had Gyllenhaal starring opposite Hugh Jackman and Viola Davis. Word has attained the bullpen which HBO has contributed The Son a succession sequence, together with Villeneuve place to guide.

Along with his starring role, Gyllenhaal is also executive produce along with his spouse Rita Marker throughout his Nine Stories studio. Villeneuve can be executive producing and also will be combined with Kilter Movies’ Jonathan Nolan along with Lisa Joy together with the aforementioned banner Athena Wickham.

Based on HBO, The Son is called a story of vengeance place amid Oslo’s barbarous hierarchy of corruption.

RELATED: Dune: Cinema Analyst believes Denis Villeneuve’s movie has billion possible

“Jonah and Lisa are a powerful creative force and we’re eager to collaborate together alongside the colorful Lenore, to accommodate Jo Nesbø’s book,” said Francesca Orsi,” Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Denis is an expert at weaving visually beautiful and special narratives, Jake is a talented actor and producer whose job frequently traverses provocative and persuasive terrain, and naturally he and Denis have collaborated closely previously. We’re beyond excited to see this powerhouse group accomplishes this unique work.”

Bold Films’ David Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Michel Litvak, along with Svetlana Metkina also serve as makers with Jo Nesbø and Niclas Salomonsson. Six Stories Productions, Kilter Movies, and Bold Movies will create in association with Warner Bros.. Television.

For a moment, The Son was anticipated to have a feature film adaptation, even although it was finally determined that the story will result in a much better series as opposed to a huge screen event. Simply speaking, the narrative has been regarded as too long to get a characteristic adaptation and therefore now it’ll arrive as a restricted HBO series.